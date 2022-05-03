Elkins, W.Va., earns Tree City USA growth award

By Brad Johnson, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — The City of Elkins has earned a Tree City USA Growth Award from the Arbor Day Foundation to honor the city’s commitment to effective urban forest management.

“Tree City USA communities can experience the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year,” Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, said. “The trees being planted and cared for by Elkins are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.”

A Growth Award is presented to a community along with the Tree City USA recognition for “demonstrating environmental improvement and a higher level of tree care,” an Arbor Day Foundation press release states. “The Growth Award recognizes major milestones and annual activities in five categories on a point based system to build sustainable community forestry programs over the long term such as: building a team, measuring trees and forests, planning the work, performing the work, and building the community framework.” …

