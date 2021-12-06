Elkins chef honored by West Virginia

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Local chef Melanie Campbell was recently honored by the West Virginia Hospitality and Tourism Association with an Excellence in Tourism Education Award for her 20-plus years of service in the tourism and hospitality community.

Campbell, who is an Assistant Professor of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Davis & Elkins College, serves as the Vice President of the Elkins-Randolph County Tourism CVB Board of Directors, where she contributes to the operation and oversees its entity.

“Chef Mel’s positive attitude, creative approach to instruction and community involvement in the field, made her the perfect candidate for this honor,” said Anne Beardslee, executive director of the Elkins-Randolph County Tourism CVB. “She has worked tirelessly in Randolph County for over 20 years.”

Campbell also teaches Introduction to Hospitality and Tourism Management, Resort Management, and Basic Foods. Her Conference and Convention, Lodging Operations, Food Costs Control, and Planning and Quantity Foods classes all include hands-on practicums.

