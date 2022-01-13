By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Electric school buses will soon be manufactured in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice released the announcement Wednesday morning that GreenPower Motor Company, Inc. will lease/purchase a manufacturing facility in Charleston and begin production late this year.

Justice said the facility will start with up to 200 new jobs with a potential to bring 900 jobs when full production of zero-emission, all-electric school buses is reached in two years.

“I’d like to be the first to welcome GreenPower to West Virginia with open arms,” Justice, who recovering at home from COVID, said in the announcement. “We’re thrilled that you’ve chosen to live and work in the paradise that our state offers. West Virginia continues to be the best place to do business. I’m excited to help support GreenPower on this important project and for what the future holds for their great company and our great state.” …

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/electric-school-buses-to-be-manufactured-in-west-virginia/article_b84e89d8-73bc-11ec-ace4-2f6665eb2f1b.html