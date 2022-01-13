Effects of Nucor project to be felt across West Virginia

By Craig Howell, The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON, W.Va. — An announcement by state officials and Nucor Steel, Wednesday, on plans to construct a new state-of-the-art sheet mill in Mason County could still have benefits to the Northern Panhandle.

“Following a thorough process to determine the right location for our state-of-the-art, greenfield sheet mill, we are thrilled to make this significant investment in West Virginia and enhance our presence in this important region,” said Leon Topalian, president and chief executive office of Nucor Corp., in making the announcement.

The sheet mill is expected to cost approximately $2.7 billion, with a capacity to produce 3 million tons of steel each year, according to company officials. It will include a 76-inch tandem cold mill and two galvanizing lines, and be equipped to produce 84-inch sheet products.

“This is a landmark announcement in the history of our state,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a prepared statement. “Nucor’s brand new facility is going to be a key part of West Virginia’s DNA long into the future. It’s going to change lives by bringing hundreds of great-paying jobs to Mason County, and the economic ripple effects will bring even more goodness to our state.” …

