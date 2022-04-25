Early voting starts Wednesday in West Virginia

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. – West Virginia voters start casting ballots on many contested primary races Wednesday as local election officials question whether there is much interest in the upcoming election.

Most reported the number of absentee ballot requests this year is down from the 2018 mid-term primary election, and often absentee voting is an indicator of expected turnout.

In-person early voting at local courthouses in West Virginia starts Wednesday, and continues Monday through Saturday until May 7. Primary Election Day at voting precincts is May 10. All counties will host voting on Saturday, May 1, and Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m…

