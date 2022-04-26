WVPA Sharing Download WV Press Statewide Ads Here on April 26, 2022 More in WVPA Sharing: W.Va. Legislature Committee gets update on potential service reductions at Beckley VA Medical Center, Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center and Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center April 26, 2022 West Virginia special legislative session kicks off Monday; $250 million set aside for water, sewer infrastructure April 26, 2022 West Virginia lawmakers draft resolution to decry proposed VA cutbacks April 26, 2022 CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Press Association member newspapers can download the West Virginia statewide ads here: SWC 042422Download Summary of Statewide Displays April 24-30Download WVDT_TheGreenbrier-All_4-18-22_WVPA_3.75×6Download PMD-6208_adid-262957_3.75x2_bDownload Mallow Book 2×2 SWDownload Greenroads-Q421_adid-306396_3.75x4_bDownload