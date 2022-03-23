‘Don’t forget who you are and where you came from’: Local teacher to release book about West Virginia￼

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Mill Creek Intermediate teacher Kacy Harmon recalled something her dad always tells her whenever she embarks on her next big chapter, like leaving for college.

“Don’t forget who you are and where you came from,” she said.

Harmon is hoping to pass that on to her students and many others with the release of her new book, “My West Virginia Adventure,” which she announced Tuesday in conjunction with National West Virginia Day.

The book is a pseudo-activity book, with places to visit in all 55 counties and places to share memories.

“That’s really what motivated the book: I want to share it with the kids and their families,” Harmon said. “So much, especially the past two years, we’ve spent time online and on our phones, not getting out and being able to explore, do different things. I really want it to be a way that the families can spend time together.” …

