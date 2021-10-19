Dominion Energy West Virginia notes payment plans, assistance programs can help customers through period of rising gas prices

WV Press Release Sharing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — As Dominion Energy West Virginia customers prepare for winter weather, they may also plan for expected increased costs to their monthly gas bills. This increase is due to greater demand with the economic recovery and nation-wide lower storage levels of natural gas heading into the heating season.

“As always, we want to help our customers manage their bills and provide assistance for those in need. For billing and payment assistance information please see below or visit us on our website: DominionEnergy.com.”

“Dominion Energy West Virginia customers have access to some of the lowest prices in the market, and while there is no U.S. shortage of natural gas, this uptick is a response to tightening supplies and market uncertainty,” said Jim Eck, vice president and general manager, Dominion Energy West Virginia. “The economy is seeing a resurgence from last year’s downturn and with that recovery is increased demand for energy, both domestically and globally. Demand for natural gas has increased significantly during the hottest summer on record to support electric power generation. The federal government’s Energy Information Administration is projecting an increase in drilling activity for 2022, which could ease prices.”

National gas inventories are below the five-year average heading into winter. Contributing to the low levels of storage were above average withdrawals from storage last winter due to cold weather. However, Dominion Energy West Virginia customers can be assured of sufficient natural gas supplies for this coming winter.

In addition, hot weather over the summer increased cooling demand, which increased gas consumption, while U.S natural gas production has been relatively flat. Hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico also contributed to the production downturn. The upcoming winter demand for natural gas could support continued price increases given these factors.

For our customers and families that are experiencing financial hardship, Dominion Energy West Virginia offers various company payment plans and assistance programs that can help them stay warm this winter. Customers who may not be able to afford their heating bills are urged to contact Dominion Energy West Virginia immediately about payment plans and energy assistance programs. Please visit us anytime at DominionEnergy.com or click on the following link: https://www.dominionenergy.com/west-virginia/billing/billing-options-and- assistance. To speak directly to an agent, you may call Dominion Energy West Virginia at 1- 800-688-4673.

DOMINION ENERGY PAYMENT PLANS:

Dominion Energy offers a number of different options for customers who are experiencing high winter bills. Customers can make arrangements by contacting 1-800-688-4673. Contacting us early may provide more options. Some accommodations include:

Budget Billing: a convenient option to avoid seasonal fluctuations in bills. The amount you pay on your Dominion Energy natural gas bill will be the same every month, making budgeting easier.

Flexible payment plans: help spread payments out and make them more manageable. DOLLAR ENERGY: Dollar Energy Fund is a 501 (c) 3 organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for households experiencing hardships by providing utility assistance and other services that lead to self-sufficiency. The program is for those facing financial hardship, who have exhausted all other forms of energy assistance. The Salvation Army administers the program.

GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS:

2-1-1 West Virginia If you’re past due on your energy bill or facing disconnection of your gas service, dial 2-1-1. Trained professionals can provide referrals to resources for basic human needs, childcare, elder care, housing assistance and more. Help is available 24/7.

LIEAP The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) assists low-income households with the cost of home heating through direct payments to utility companies on their behalf.

Emergency LIEAP The emergency component will open following the close of Regular LIEAP and will continue until remaining funds are exhausted.

Weatherization Assistance The West Virginia Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) manages the state’s weatherization assistance program to help reduce energy costs Improvements like insulation, with funds from the U.S. Department of Energy, LIHEAP and utility partnerships. OEO contracts with community agencies that employ trained weatherization crews to install insulation, reduce air-infiltration, perform heating and cooling tune-ups and modifications, and when appropriate, replace heating units for energy efficiency and safety. Education is also provided on use and maintenance. • About Dominion Energy: More than 7 million customers in 20 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Media Contact: Christine Mitchell, (304) 812-2394 or [email protected]