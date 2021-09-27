Dividing lines: Getting West Virginia’s congressional districts right

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first draft maps laying out what a future without three congressional districts in West Virginia could look like will be available for public review as soon as next Wednesday as lawmakers start preliminary work.

The West Virginia Senate’s Redistricting Committee held an organizational meeting Thursday approving rules for the committee to abide by, including a rule requiring any draft redistricting map to be made publicly available for 24 hours before being reviewed by the committee, which meets again Thursday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m.

“I think this is a really important piece of this,” said State Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, the chairman of the Senate Redistricting Committee and co-chair of the Joint Committee on Redistricting.

“What this will mean is before this committee acts and votes on any particular map, it’s going to be at least 24 hours – and I’m hoping we can do a little better than that if time permits – so people can see it and so we can post it to the internet on our redistricting website and we’ll get feedback,” Trump continued.

The House of Delegates Redistricting Committee is having its own organizational meeting next Thursday at 9 a.m., where members will also review draft maps for new House of Delegates districts and congressional districts…

