Distant Memory: West Virginia considered a ‘Dementia Neurology Desert’ in Alzheimer’s Association report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At 51, the Rev. Clare Sulgit of the St. Marys United Methodist Church noticed last summer she was having difficulty articulating words as she delivered her sermons.

For a while, she thought it was due to stress from COVID.

“I thought I was just dealing with the grief and the frustration and all the things that have come with that,” Sulgit, a fourth-generation United Methodist pastor, said.

Problems persisted and she decided to go to her doctor. She asked for a referral to the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute Memory Health Clinic at West Virginia University.

After a series of tests, she got her diagnosis: a mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease. Not only is she young, she didn’t know she was ill…

