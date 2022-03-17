Despite tax break, Pleasants Power in West Virginia to close next year

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Pleasants Power Station, one of the bedrocks of the economy of Pleasants County, is slated to close next year even after lawmakers passed a tax break to keep the station running. But local leaders are not giving up on keeping the plant open.

Energy Harbor, formerly known as First Energy Solutions, announced Tuesday that in an effort to become 100 percent carbon free, it would close the Pleasants Power Station on Willow Island along with the Sammis Power Station in Stratton, Ohio.

“Retiring the fossil fueled plants is a difficult but necessary strategic business decision critical to the continued transformation of our company,” said David Hamilton, executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief nuclear officer of Energy Harbor. “I am grateful for the dedication and work ethic of our employees as well as the strong support shown by their union leaders and the communities where the plants are located.” …

