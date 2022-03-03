Crossover Day: West Virginia House members drag out debates on bills

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While contentious debates over bills in the West Virginia Senate were few and far between, the House of Delegates broke out in several debates over multiple bills, dragging out Crossover Day nearly into the early evening Wednesday.

The House passed 31 bills in time for Crossover Day Wednesday when bills must be passed and sent to the state Senate. Lawmakers have until midnight Saturday, March 12, to pass bills and send them to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature.

Debate and discussion of bills took sometimes as much as an hour or more depending on the bill. Some of the bills resulting in lengthy debate included House Bill 2910, a bill to modify the allowable number of magistrate judges per county. The bill passed 66-29…

