Country Roads Trust teams with Icon Source to expand NIL possibilities

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Country Roads Trust, which is blazing the way for West Virginia University student-athletes in Name, Image and Likeness deals, is proud to announce a partnership with Icon Source.

Icon Source is the nation’s leading digital endorsement deals marketplace, including a compliant infrastructure and established history of facilitating NIL endorsement deals. Based in Denver, Colo., Icon Source is led by a management team that includes COO Pace Stead and VP and former NFL punter Drew Butler, who once kicked for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We’re excited about bringing Icon Source into our mix,” said Trust General Manager Stephen Ford. “The move will allow us to maximize NIL opportunities for all WVU student-athletes. “Pace, Drew and the entire Icon team share our athlete-first vision. Icon is simply the perfect partner to streamline the NIL process for all West Virginia University athletes.”

“Icon Source is thrilled to provide Country Roads Trust with marketplace technology that will allow any and every brand or business the ability to connect with WVU student-athletes and send them NIL endorsement opportunities,” said Stead. “Under the leadership of co-founders Oliver Luck and Ken Kendrick and the drive of Stephen Ford, Country Roads Trust has positioned itself to be among the premier collective groups nationally. We’re proud to be on the team.”

Icon Source is a digital marketplace that brings agents, athletes and brands together. It is the only platform that provides brands of all of sizes direct communication with agents or the athletes themselves, eliminating unnecessary intermediate steps to engage with potential professional or collegiate partners. Its proprietary AI technology pairs athletes and brands based on social audience demographics.

Country Roads Trust has the backing of an elite Athlete Advisory Team that consists of storied WVU sports legends Jerry West, Don Nehlen, Pat White, Darryl Talley, Da’Sean Butler, Mike Gansey, Ginny Thrasher, Pat McAfee, Jaida Lawrence Hart and Jedd Gyorko.

The Trust is aligned closely with the mission of WVU and committed to serving the student-athletes. Please see the website at www.countryroadstrust.com.