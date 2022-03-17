Communities of Healing Spring Gathering in Rainelle, W.Va., on Monday

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Media are invited to cover the continuing development and progress of the Communities of Healing recovery to work model being administered throughout southern West Virginia.

The Spring Gathering will be held next Monday, March 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fruits of Labor, 161 Main Street Rainelle, WV. Representatives from new business participants (the third cohort), grant partners, community supporters, and existing companies that are hiring workers in recovery will be participating.

Opportune times for interviews include: 9:30 – 9:55 a.m., or during breaks at 11-11:15 a.m., lunch 12:15-1:10 p.m., a break at 2:00-2:15 p.m., and at the end of the program at 3 p.m.

Mary Legg of the West Virginia Hive Network (contact information above) will be the on-site event point of contact.

Spring Gathering Agenda

9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Registration and Light Breakfast

10 a.m. Welcome and Introduction of Partners

10:15 a.m. Introduction of Past and Current Cohort Participants

10:20 a.m. Fall 2021 Cohort Spotlight

10:30 a.m. Spring 2021 Cohort Spotlight

10:40 a.m. Panel Discussion: Growing (Business Strengthening) and Investing (Social Impact)

11 a.m. Break and Networking Time

11:15 a.m. Panel Discussion: Recovery Friendly Workplace and Second Chance Employment

11:45 a.m. Healing Stories (Individual Impact)

12:15 p.m. Recognition of Officials

12:15 – 1:15 p.m. Lunch and Networking

1:15 pm Margaret Hambrick, Main Street Alderson

1:30 pm Building Your Team for Success

1:45 p.m. Marie Propps, Drug Court and Day Report

2 p.m. Break and Networking Time

2:15 p.m. Seed Sower Recovery Housing Update

2:40 p.m. Q&A Panel

2:45 p.m. Current Cohort Meets with WV Hive Business Advisors

The Communities of Healing program was funded in 2020 by the Appalachian Regional Commission. The innovative program is designed on the success of Fruits of Labor, a culinary program that has worked for ten years with those in recovery and 21 years in business. The successful Communities of Healing program includes a partnership group consisting of Fruits of Labor, Region 4 Planning and Development Council, Seed Sower, Inc., Wright Venture Services, Region 1 Workforce Development Board, and WV Hive. More information about the Communities Healing program can be found at http://www.communitiesofhealing.com.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.