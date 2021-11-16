Colorado company explores Raleigh County, W.Va., for solar farm

By Jessica Farrish, The Register Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Colorado company has signed an option agreement with Beaver Coal Co., Ltd., to explore Raleigh County as a site for a new solar farm, Beaver Coal General Manager Joe Bevil confirmed Monday.

Bear Peak Power is a Denver. Co., company that develops distributed generation, utility-scale, and commercial and industrial solar projects throughout the United States, according to the company’s website.

“We have signed an option agreement with Bear Peak Power out of Colorado, and they’re doing their due diligence to see if it would be something that might work out for the benefit of both of us,” Bevil reported Monday.

Beaver Coal is the largest land owner in Raleigh County.

Bevil declined to offer financial details. He said that, if Bear Peak decides to build the solar farm in Raleigh County, construction will likely not start for at least two years…

