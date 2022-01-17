Coal companies donate time, material to rehabilitate Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine in West Virginia

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — For the past two weeks, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine has been busy with activity, but it’s not from tourists.

Instead, the sights and sounds coming from the mine are more what people would expect to hear from an active coal mine as crews with Jennmar Services complete a massive rehabilitation project that spans the entire mine.

The project, which is meant to ensure the safety of the mine for generations to come, is a result of a generous donation made by Affinity Coal Company, which has not only planned out the project but also contracted Jennmar to do the work.

A lucky break.

Tony Basconi, the mine foreman, said he’s still in a bit of disbelief at the way everything came together.

Basconi said he and fellow tour guide Dorsel Turner, who both retired from working in coal mines with at least 40 years of experience, have worked at Exhibition Coal Mine for about five years and had noticed a few things in the mine that needed to be addressed…

