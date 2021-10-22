Coal-based green manufacturing business coming to Beckley, W.Va.

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A new process for turning coal into more environmentally friendly or “green” products could soon be put to use at a planned manufacturing site to be located in the heart of Beckley.

Plans on how these goods are manufactured as well as how they will be implemented at the proposed Beckley plant were discussed Thursday at a press conference at West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

“Basically, we take coal and, with some chemistry and science, we make a nice fertilizer and we make some pellets that will burn and replace the wood pellets (because they’re) more efficient and burn even cleaner,” said Ron Hedrick, the local project coordinator.

Hedrick said he envisions this as the first step for bringing more jobs to the area and having Beckley known as the center of a new green industry.

Handouts provided by Hedrick went into a bit more of the chemistry and science used to create these products…

