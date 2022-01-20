City of Welch announces plans for 1% sales tax, free parking and possible community center at Business Leader Roundtable

By Derek Tyson, The Welch News Editor

WELCH, W.Va. – The City of Welch invited local business owners to the Jack Caffrey Arts & Cultural Center last Friday for a roundtable meeting about the City’s plan for the future and to listen to what businesses need in return.

“Welch’s businesses are the backbone of Welch. As long as you guys are doing well, Welch will do well. We want to learn about what you need and what we can do,” said Mayor Harold McBride. “We’re very fortunate in Welch. Our City Council, they’re very active and aggressive in trying to make Welch a better place.”

McBride announced one idea to help local businesses, the removal of parking meters and free parking in the City’s parking building.

“At one point in time, Welch lived off of the parking meters and thank goodness we don’t have to anymore,” said McBride. “Parking is always an issue in Welch. We’re trying to get the state to allow us to use the right lane for traffic and use the left lane for 15 minute parking so you can run inside our businesses.” …

