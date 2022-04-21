Child Tax Credit study: More than 50% of West Virginia families used their allotment to buy food

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During its run from July to December last year, the Child Tax Credit allotment was bread-and-butter for countless American households — and maybe literally so, in places such as West Virginia.

“Well, that was one of the more compelling statistics for me,” Leah Hamilton said Tuesday night in Morgantown.

Hamilton, a researcher at Appalachian State University who came up as a social worker serving foster families, is one of the principal authors of a study that broke down the data for the sometimes contentious program not renewed by Washington lawmakers at the end of 2021.

For the families that qualified, the credit provided $3,600 for every child in the household under the age of six — and $3,000 for every child between the ages of six and 17…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/04/19/child-tax-credit-study-more-than-50-of-w-va-families-used-their-allotment-to-buy-food/