Charter schools await West Virginia Supreme court order on lifting injunction

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals doesn’t rule on a motion to stay a lower court decision blocking approved public charter schools from opening next year, that could push their start dates to the 2023-2024 school year, unless the Legislature can move up key dates.

The House of Delegates in a 75-20 vote passed House Bill 4019 relating to deadlines for public charter schools. The bill now heads to the state Senate.

HB 4019 moves the deadline for public charter schools to have a contract between the school’s governing board and the state Professional Charter School Board from March 15 to May 15. It also moves the primary round of public charter school enrollment, applications, or lottery from April 15 to May 15. The bill only applies to 2021…

