Chance Raso joins NRGRDA as special projects coordinator to bolster gateway community projects

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Chance Raso, a former park ranger at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, has joined the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) to bolster its outdoor recreation capabilities and support coordination of gateway community projects. He started February 15 as a special projects coordinator.

Chance Raso

Andy Davis, NRGRDA’s Manager of Gateway Communities Initiatives, said, “Chance’s experience at our new national park will greatly broaden our regional and individual community approach to building new and innovative outdoor recreation experiences and forging their connections within our local economies. He is a lifelong West Virginian passionate about the state’s land and people.”

Prior to working at the national park, Raso was a graduate student at Virginia Tech in geography and previously earned his bachelor’s degree in geography from Concord University. Raso, a Beckley native, also was a Forest Health Intern for the National Park Service.

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical assistance for business owners. The West Virginia Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN). More can be found at https://nrgrda.org/