Certificate of Need fight comes to West Virginia House floor

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill to provide an exemption to West Virginia’s Certificate of Need law became a vehicle Tuesday for opponents to make an unsuccessful attempt to repeal the entire program.

Delegates considered multiple amendments to House Bill 4643 on Tuesday afternoon, exempting certain health services from Certificate of Need requirements. HB 4643 would exempt the construction, development, acquisition, and establishment of birthing centers from CON.

The bill is now on third reading and up for passage later today.

CON rules are designed to help control health care costs and prohibit duplicative or unneeded medical services in communities. West Virginia’s CON law was put in place by lawmakers in 1977, making it one of 35 states with CON laws…

