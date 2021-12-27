Businessman Miller files paperwork to run for West Virginia Governor in 2024

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Chris Miller, the son of a member of Congress, a businessman known for his wacky car commercials, and a frequent Republican fundraiser, launched his campaign for governor of West Virginia on Thursday.

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, Miller filed precandidacy paperwork Thursday. Jared Wyrick, president of the West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association, will serve as treasurer for the Miller campaign.

Precandidacy allows potential candidates to start raising money but doesn’t commit the potential candidate to running for a specific seat until the official filing period starts.

Speaking by phone Thursday afternoon, Miller said he is running for governor to help initiate plans to help reverse West Virginia’s population loss. The state lost nearly 60,000 residents between 2010 and 2020, resulting in the loss of a congressional district. Miller said the state’s current economic conditions make it possible to reverse those trends…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2021/12/businessman-miller-files-paperwork-to-run-for-governor-in-2024/