Business, personal growth top New Year’s resolutions for West Virginia residents

By Jonathan Weaver, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Some West Virginians are already mentally preparing for the turn of the calendar this weekend — not only to January, but also 2022.

Tyler County’s Carmine Crawford hopes to become a better musician in 2022, specifically on the keyboard or piano.

“At the beginning of the quarantine, I taught myself ukulele,” Crawford said. “It took me about a year, but now I can play most chords, which is really awesome. Then, I got into guitar and now I want to start self-teaching myself how to play piano.”

Bill McIver, the boyfriend of Crawford’s mother, plays acoustic guitar and bass guitar among many instruments with his band.

“He’s the reason I have my ukulele and electric guitar, actually,” Crawford said.

A Tyler County High freshman, Crawford — who also is learning to play harmonica and ocarina after receiving both during the weekend — does not play on behalf of the school but does sometimes between choir warm ups and practices. She hopes to play alongside McIver when old enough…

