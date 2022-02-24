Bus service for West Virginia’s five largest transit systems in jeopardy￼

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — According to an official press release from the West Virginia Public Transit Association, there is a bill stuck in the House of Delegates affecting five of West Virginia’s largest transit systems.

House Bill 4331 was placed on the House calendar on Feb. 17, and it is uncertain that it will run, according to the release.

“HB 4331 is a simple bill that puts West Virginia back in sync with federal law on the issue of complying with collective bargaining agreements. This gridlock in the House of Delegates has put transit systems in a tenuous situation, and if this bill doesn’t pass this session, they will have to cut service or shutter service altogether, causing the loss of hundreds of jobs,” the release clarified.

Elaine Bartoldson, president of the West Virginia Public Transit Association and executive director of the Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority, said that she is urging everyone to call local delegates to support the passage of this bill…

