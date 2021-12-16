Braxton Newspapers in Sutton, W.Va, launches new website

By Ed Given, Braxton Newspapers

SUTTON, W.Va. — Braxton County Newspapers has a new presence on the world wide web. Publisher Ed Given announced this week that the bcn-news.com website has been modernized and the Braxton Democrat-Central will now offer an e-subscription. “We are very excited about our new design and the many new features and additions it affords readers,” Given explained.

The redesign was the work of Tyler Channell and his Paywall Project of Morgantown. “Tyler has worked closely with the West Virginia Press Association and member newspapers to design sites that meet the specific needs associated with the print and digital media,” Given added. Channell now manages seven state newspapers websites as well as those hosted by the West Virginia Press Association.

Current subscribers to the Citizens’ News e-subscription will receive access to the new Democrat-Central site at no additional cost for the balance of their subscription period. New subscribers can take advantage of a 3-day free trial and look over the new website features. The same applies to the new e-subscriptions. In addition, there are also expanded payment options. “The new website is designed to be user friendly. It is also very secure for payment options,” Given added…

To read more: https://www.bcn-news.com/2021/12/15/braxton-newspapers-launches-new-website-democrat-central-e-subscription-now-available/