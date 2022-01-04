Brad Smith takes over presidency at Marshall University in West Virginia

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University’s 38th president, Kenova native Brad D. Smith, has officially taken office.

Smith was welcomed to the school Monday by Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell and Vice Chairman Toney Stroud with a celebratory donning of a kelly green jacket.

“There’s so much for me to hear from other people,” Smith said in a news release. “I have a listening tour scheduled with around 20 different sessions over the next four to six weeks and I’ll have the opportunity to get my arms around some of the issues we are all dealing with right now, including COVID.”

University officials said Smith’s day began in his Old Main office before dawn, where he reviewed the upcoming schedule with his transition team. Also on his itinerary Monday were calls with state and federal officials and meetings with senior administration officials at Marshall.

Smith, who was unanimously elected as president by the Board of Governors in October 2021, signed a five-year contract with the university and will be paid a $470,000 annual salary, along with other incentives…

