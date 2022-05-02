BODYWORKS H2 Health expands to Fayette County

WV Press Release Sharing

BECKLEY, W. Va. – BODYWORKS has recently joined the H2 Health family and through this partnership, the group will opening a new location in Fayette County.

BODYWORKS will be collaborating with New River Health on this new location, part of their new medical complex in Oak Hill.

New River Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), has renovated the former Oak Hill Kmart into a comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health facility. The new BODYWORKS will be state of the art and offer on-site professional physical therapy services to help individuals recover from injury, illness, and disease.

H2 Health, a physical therapy network that practices nationwide, and BODYWORKS’ recent merger will allow the organization to expand and open more locations to deliver the health, fitness, and rehabilitation model that BODYWORKS developed more than 25 years ago. BODYWORKS will now be able to provide a level of access and convenience for New River Health’s employees and patients at this new location.

“Our merger with H2 Health has given us the resources and expertise to expand our model that have for the last 25 years has successfully integrated physical therapy with health and fitness,” said Mick Bates, BODYWORKS founder and Physical Therapist and Regional Director of Operations for H2 Health.

“At New River Health we welcome BODYWORKS into our new Oak Hill location,” said CEO John Schultz. “Our expansion allows for the type of high-quality ancillary services which BODYWORDS provides.”

“This is an investment in the health and future of our region and West Virginia and will be the prototype for future locations and expansion,” stated Bates. “We will continue to grow and better serve our community.”

The New River Health Oak Hill location is tentatively scheduled to open in Fall ’22.

###

BODYWORKS H2 Health, a network of health, fitness and rehabilitation facilities with locations in Beckley and Pineville, is dedicated to understanding and satisfying the evolving needs of more than 4,000 clients and members. The facility’s commitment to a healthier tomorrow is offered through an integrated, multidisciplinary approach to health, fitness and rehabilitation to restore and improve quality of life. Learn more about BODYWORKS at: www.bodyworkshfr.com

H2 Health offers outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy services to patients in multiple states. The organizations has been in business for more than 50 years and is one of the most trusted and reliable rehabilitation providers in America. Learn more about H2 Health at: www.h2health.com