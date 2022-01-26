Bob Kiss to be honored during West Virginia State of the State￼

By Jessica Farrish, The Regiester Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In a historic moment, the House of Delegates will honor longtime House of Delegates Speaker Bob Kiss during the State of the State address on Thursday.

Kiss, who practiced law in Beckley, died on Nov. 5 after he lost a battle to cancer at age 63. Kiss served as speaker of the House from 1997 until 2007, the longest term served by any speaker. He served 18 years as an elected member of the House and was chairman of the House Finance Committee.

Del. Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, asked the House to honor Kiss by passing the resolution, which commemorates him and his service to the state.

“He’d never let you do this,” Bates said Tuesday. “That’s the irony of the whole thing; he can’t stop us now.”

Bates said that Kiss went to great lengths to focus the limelight away from himself, which makes the House resolution more poignant and necessary…

To read more: https://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/bob-kiss-to-be-honored-during-state-of-the-state/article_228f1b6e-f07c-5e09-81ec-bada30ffee34.html