Bluefield, W.Va., takes next step toward camera surveillance in city

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Bluefield continues to explore the possibility of installing state-of-the-art surveillance cameras in various places in and around the city, including City Park.

On Tuesday, city board members heard a presentation by Justine Songey, with Verkada, a California-based security technology company which already has contracts in many counties, cities and schools around the state, including Mercer County Schools.

“This will allow us to do our jobs better across the whole gamut,” City Manager Cecil Marson said.

Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow said the system will do many things.

“We can position these cameras in multiple places around the city, “ he said, including intersections, and they would provide information on any incident involving vehicles or people.

That includes the ability to obtain license plate numbers, find wanted persons, track vehicles and people…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/bluefield-takes-next-step-toward-camera-surveillance-in-city/article_692bd1f2-41a9-11ec-8ead-4b0d4d28222d.html