‘Blue state billionaire buyout’: U.S. Senator Capito opposes Build Back Better bill, immigrant reparations

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she will not support any version of the proposed Build Back Better bill or support any reparations for families of illegal immigrants separated from their children at the border.

During a virtual press conference Thursday, Capito called the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill, which was passed by the House 220-213 earlier this week, a “blue state billionaire bailout,” referring to a provision that would benefit the wealthiest Americans in the wealthiest states, but in high-tax states that don’t manage their money well.

According to a recent article in The Washington Post, the Build Back Better bill includes a $285 billion tax cut that would almost exclusively benefit high-income households over the next five years by raising the state and local tax deduction cap that would primarily benefit the top 10 percent of income earners.

Capito said she wants an amendment to strike that provision, but regardless of whether that happens, she will not vote for the Biden administration-backed bill, which could be brought to the Senate floor late next week…

