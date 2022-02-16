Bill would improve path to demolition of dilapidated houses in West Virginia

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill passed through a West Virginia House of Delegates committee Monday aims to give local governments a straighter path toward addressing dilapidated housing in their communities.

The bill, which originated in the Select Committee on Coalfield Communities, would create more straightforward mechanisms for local governments to identify and address dilapidated and dangerous properties.

It would also require county assessors to, among other acts, conduct surveys to find such properties; have staff receive training; and empower county commissions and local governing bodies to compel removal of unsafe real property.

The bill is one of many introduced this year to address dilapidated properties…

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/bill-would-improve-path-to-demolition-of-dilapidated-houses/article_ffe2920b-67af-50a4-91a5-3fab52a74d3f.html