Bill to be introduced will help localities tear down old structures in West Virginia￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill to help West Virginia localities with the cost of tearing down dilapidated structures will be introduced into the House today.

During a Bluefield City Board meeting Tuesday, City Manager Cecil Marson said he learned of the bill last weekend at a Municipal League meeting in Charleston.

A $30 million fund will be set aside at the state level to aid localities, he said, adding that he thought it will pass.

On Wednesday, State Auditor JB McCuskey, who wrote the bill, released the details and said it will be introduced on his behalf by Gov. Jim Justice today.

McCuskey said the bill, called the Community Resurrection and Economic Development Act, is needed because every community across West Virginia is dealing with the harmful effects of dilapidated and neglected buildings…

