Bill banning mask mandates, testing for asymptomatic cases in West Virginia public schools heading toward House passage

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that would end face mask requirements in West Virginia public schools and ban those schools from requiring COVID-19 testing of students or employees without symptoms is headed to the floor of the full House of Delegates.

The House Judiciary Committee advanced House Bill 4071, “the Public School Health Rights Act,” early Tuesday evening in a voice vote with some dissent. The House Education Committee passed it on Jan. 19.

A parent or guardian of a student maintains the right to determine whether their child will wear a mask or face covering on school premises or during extracurricular activities,” the bill says.

“The rights identified under this act shall not be overridden by any elected or appointed official,” it says…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/bill-banning-mask-mandates-testing-for-asymptomatic-cases-in-wv-public-schools-heading-toward-house/article_33da472c-c892-5540-a08f-2446545e941d.html