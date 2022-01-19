Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia

By Xena Bunton, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — To celebrate January as National Mentoring Month, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State plans to expand to Mason, Putnam and Kanawha counties in West Virginia this year.

The program, designed to provide one-on-one relationships with community volunteers, currently serves Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties in Kentucky; and Lawrence County in Ohio.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State was incorporated in Cabell County in 1974 as the community was concerned with the plight of children living in at-risk home environments. Stephanie Collier, executive director, said a majority of the children who are in the program live in homes with their grandparents or other family members.

“We felt like the area was ready for us. We are ready for the growth. We are ready for the expansion. Our team is equipped and we are excited to offer our services,” Collier said…

