Berkeley Heights’ Miller named West Virginia School Nurse of the Year

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley Heights Elementary school nurse Bobbi Miller quickly ticked off the main objectives of the nurses in Berkeley County Schools — making sure the students are safe, healthy and in school.

She followed that by explaining her job, one she’s held for 12 years, is the best of both worlds, combining two of her greatest passions — nursing and children.

The love for her students and her job is clear to anyone who interacts with Miller, a passion recently recognized by the West Virginia Association of School Nurses, which named Miller the West Virginia School Nurse of the Year for 2021.

As Miller reflected on the honor, her humility and team-first attitude shined through.

“I’m humbled. I’m humbled,” she said. “I’m really happy. I accepted the nomination on my merit, but I accept the award on behalf of all my co-workers in the trenches just like me and doing everything they can to make sure the children are healthy.” …

