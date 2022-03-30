By Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — USA Today has named Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine among the Top 10 Best History Museums in the United States.

The coal mine, which takes visitors underground into a coal mine and then on a tour of a historically accurate coal camp, is at New River Park and draws about 50,000 visitors per year.

This year marks the Exhibition Coal Mine’s 60th year.

It is one of the smallest museums named to the list, and Beckley is the smallest town to make the Top 10.

The local museum is ranked #8, above larger museums like the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nev., and the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville, Ark…

To read more: https://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/beckley-exhibition-coal-mine-among-top-10-best-history-museums-in-the-united-states/article_cdbc1d97-c854-5e4c-8032-d4fde03f9457.html