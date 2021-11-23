Band director makes ‘hobby’ of Christmas tree farm in West Virginia

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Jefferson High School’s band director is happiest when working with the kids.

However, J.P. Lynch is also happy outside of the school realm, where he spends time on his “hobby” at the Lynch Christmas Tree Farm.

“I married into this,” Lynch shared as he offered a walking tour through rows of Christmas trees.

He explained that his in-laws had operated the tree farm that sits adjacent to Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport.

“They bought this in 1975. When Dawn and I were looking at where to live, they wanted out, so we decided to start a second-generation farm,” he explained, adding that there have been times he has thought about getting out of the tree business. “But, it is such a great opposite of my day job.” …

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/band-director-makes-hobby-of-christmas-tree-farm/article_5e937366-8abc-537f-b6d0-8ecebec81eaf.html