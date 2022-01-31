Bald eagle population around West Virginia growing steadily over years￼

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

HINTON, W.Va. — Birds of prey such as hawks and even ospreys are not uncommon sights in local skies, but there are times when a majestic symbol of America flies overhead.

In early January, an annual count of bald eagles took place across the region. Very few were spotted when the count started less than 20 years ago, but the bird of prey’s numbers have been growing steadily.

The Eagle Brigade of Southern West Virginia conducted its 17th Winter Eagle Survey on Jan. 8, according to Wendy Perrone, executive director of the Three River Avian Center near Hinton.

“Thirty-five volunteers from Three Rivers Avian Center, Bibbee Nature Club, Brooks Bird Club, Hanging Rock Migration Observatory, Pipestem State Park and guests covered areas of Monroe, Summers, Raleigh and Greenbrier Counties in West Virginia and Giles County, Va.,” Perrone said. “Their efforts were rewarded with three golden eagles – adult, sub-adult and immature – and 56 bald eagles: 24 adults and 32 immatures.” …

