Babydog 3: New vaccination incentives ahead in West Virginia

By Charles Booth, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — “Babydog 3” is coming next week to offer incentives for kids to get vaccinated on the heels of the approval of Pfizer for 5 to 11 year-olds.

Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement during his pandemic briefing Wednesday, saying details will be finalized by next week.

“We haven’t quite put it together yet,” he said, but it may roll out the first of the week.

The incentives will be directed at kids, he added, and he urged parents and grandparents to make sure their children are vaccinated.

Mask mandates in schools may also be impacted by that age group being approved for the vaccine.

Justice said the combination of the vaccine availability and the continued drop in new COVID cases in the state may present the “opportunity” for localities to revisit the mandate.

