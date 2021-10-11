Author’s new book aims to ensure West Virginia’s story is not overlooked

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Despite all his travels, Evan Osnos remains affected by his time living in North Central West Virginia where he began his career as a reporter for The Exponent Telegram.

Years later, after traveling the world, his experiences in the Mountain State play a major role in his new book “Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury.”

“The book is about my experience in trying to understand how American politics became so divided,” said Osnos, who is now a writer for The New Yorker. “I decided if I wanted to understand it, I should go to places where I’ve lived because then I may be able to get some sense of change over time.”

The three places Osnos highlights in his book are Greenwich, Connecticut; Chicago, and Clarksburg. Each locale represents a different piece of America and each city has experienced a political shift over the last 15 years.

The book attempts to make sense of the journey of American politics in a practical way through stories and perspectives of residents from these different areas…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/life/authors-new-book-aims-to-ensure-west-virginias-story-is-not-overlooked/article_a8ad03ec-2795-11ec-bf8c-8bf102d86e95.html