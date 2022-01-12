Audit: West Virginia-owned lab facilities “insufficient,” out of date to meet needs

By Caity Coyne, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va — West Virginia’s state-owned laboratories are housed in buildings that are too small and too old, complicating some agencies’ ability to meet the demand of their services, according to a report from the state’s legislative auditor that was presented to lawmakers on Tuesday.

Most of these buildings — which include former schools and business warehouses — were not designed to be laboratories. In some instances, the services now housed within them are causing more wear to the buildings due to chemical usage. There have been reports of theft and other breaches due to limited security. Nearly all laboratories are too small to properly accommodate the needs of the agencies within them, according to the report.

“Each of the State’s lab testing programs do not have sufficient lab space in their current facilities, and no facility upgrades or remodeling have occurred to maintain modern standards,” the report read. “The lack of space and upgrades has made it difficult to maintain scientific standards under each laboratory’s accreditation standards, which in turn, puts at risk current lab testing programs, and precludes the State from conducting new lab testing programs.” …

