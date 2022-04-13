ATVs on the streets: Bluefield, W.Va., considering opening up parts of the city for riders￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD — Bluefield is considering the possibility of allowing limited ATV traffic in the city.

The idea surfaced during the City Board meeting Tuesday after Michael Constantino, owner of Four Wheeler Heaven ATV resort in Bramwell, talked about the benefits.

Constantino said ATV riders currently just pass through Bluefield on their way to various resorts in western Mercer County and McDowell County.

The riders have expensive equipment and disposable income, he said, and would spend money if they could stay in the city and drive their ATVs in parts of the city as well as to trailheads, which would mean using Rt. 52.

“Bluefield is the first thing they (ATV riders) see,” he said, referring to driving through the city on their way to accommodations in Bluewell, Bramwell and other places. “I think it’s an untapped revenue for this town…” …

