Attorney General Patrick Morrisey pays visit to southern West Virginia

By Derek Tyson, The Welch News

WELCH, W.Va. – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hosted a tour of meetings across Wyoming, McDowell and Mercer counties yesterday, bringing news of his office’s current endeavors and offering an ear to residents seeking to address issues in their daily life.

As far as the work in the Attorney General’s office, Morrisey broke it down into “three buckets of issues.”

The first was West Virginia’s Opioid Epidemic, with Morrisey saying it felt as if the state had almost taken a step back once businesses shuttered and life became more and more isolated for many struggling with addiction.

“When everything was closed and people weren’t getting the drugs they needed, the mental healthcare services they needed, a level of education and prevention, it slipped back and that concerns me,” said Morrisey. “I’m hopeful that we will see a bounce back in the right direction although the problem is very complicated. Pills were the gateway in but we’ve seen an increase in fentanyl and meth and other products over the last couple years.”

While the Attorney General Office doesn’t have original criminal jurisdiction in the drug area, Morrisey said his office has worked closely with colleagues in Prosecutor’s Offices as well as the US Attorney’s Office…

