Around the Rotunda: W.Va. legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 26

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

15th Day of the Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

ACTIVITIES CALENDAR

Home School Day: Upper House & Senate Rotundas; Lower Rotunda (for speaking)

WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE

SENATE WILL CONVENE AT 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

S. C. R. 19 – US Army PVT Thomas D. Beckett, Sr., Memorial Bridge

S. C. R. 20 – US Air Force LT COL Robert J. Hill Memorial Road

S. C. R. 21 – Putnam County Veterans Memorial Bridge

>S. R. 14 – Congratulating George Washington High School Patriots boys’ golf team for winning 2021 Class AAA State Championship

THIRD READING

Eng. S. B. 1 – Creating Mining Mutual Insurance Company

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 334 – Authorizing miscellaneous agencies and boards to promulgate rules (original similar to HB4173)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 417 – Relating to authorized expenditures of revenues from certain state funds for fire departments

Eng. S. B. 427 – Permitting WV Board of Medicine investigators to carry concealed weapon

Eng. S. B. 436 – Correcting code citation for authority of State Fire Marshal (original similar to HB4368)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 246 – Requiring newly constructed public schools and public schools with major improvements to have water bottle filling stations

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 262 – Relating generally to financial institutions engaged in boycotts of energy companies

Com. Sub. for S. B. 437 – Providing for early discharge of parolees

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 431 – Relating generally to Uniform Controlled Substances Act

S. B. 435 – Awarding service weapon to retiree from Division of Protective Services

Com. Sub. for S. B. 449 – Relating to Nonviolent Offense Parole Program

SCHEDULED SENATE COMMITTEE MEETINGS

10 a.m. Workforce (Room 208W)

1 p.m. Economic Development (Room 451M)

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

SB487. By Sen. Tarr Relating to Revenue Shortfall Reserve Fund and Revenue Shortfall Reserve Fund – Part B Finance

SB488. By Sen. Hamilton, Brown, Caputo, Grady, Plymale, Romano, Stover and Woelfel Eliminating restrictions on voting rights for formerly incarcerated individuals Judiciary

SB489. By Sen. Woodrum Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase Government Organization

SB490. By Sen. Lindsay Expanding online privacy protection for minors Judiciary

SB491. By Sen. Lindsay Establishing Family and Medical Leave Insurance Benefits Act (FN) Banking and Insurance then Finance

SB492. By Sen. Azinger and Boley Relating to electronic collection of tolls Government Organization

SCR22. By Sen. Grady US Army PFC Clifford O Eckard Memorial Bridge

SCR23. By Sen. Stollings USMC CPL Guy Maywood Edwards Memorial Bridge

SCR24. By Sen. Stollings USMC CPL Roger Lee Boothe Memorial Road

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES

The House Government Organization Committee will host a public hearing at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, in the Chamber on House Bill 2882.

SPECIAL CALENDAR – 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4252 – To reduce copay cap on insulin and devices (Rohrbach) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4276 – Permit WVU to create a Parkinson’s disease registry (Rohrbach) (Effective From Passage)

FIRST READING

H. B. 2562 – Relating to litter control (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2882 – Relating to repealing a ban on construction of nuclear power plants (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 4024 – Creating a cosmetology apprentice program that allows companies to train employees for practical real-world experience (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4266 – Relating to limited liability companies (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 4288 – Relating to expanding the practice of auricular acudetox to professions approved by the acupuncturist board (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 4291 – Relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 4301 – Reforming membership requirements of Huntington Park and Recreation District Board (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 4308 – Authorizing disclosure of juvenile information to Crime Victims Compensation Fund for investigation and award of benefits (Capito) (Regular)

HOUSE COMMITTEE SCHEDULE

8 a.m. – Agriculture and Natural Resources, Room 215E (Government Organization)

9 a.m. – Banking and Insurance, Room 460M (Finance)

9:30 a.m. – Political Subdivisions, Room 410M (Judiciary)

1 p.m. – Fire Departments and EMS, Room 410M (Judiciary)

1 p.m. – Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development, Room 410M (Judiciary)

1 p.m. – Workforce Development, Room 215E (Government Organization)

3 p.m. – Committee on Government Organization, Room 215E (Committee room)

3 p.m. – Committee on the Judiciary, Room 410M (Committee room)

3 p.m. – Finance Committee, Room 460M (Committee room)

4 p.m. – Committee on Education, Room 432M (Committee room)

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

To be announced.