Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 8

Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

28th day of the Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Activity Calendar:

Marshall University Day and WV State Federal Credit Union in the Upper Rotunda;

Conservation Day in the Lower Rotunda

WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 36 : USMC CPL Harry Edward Dean, Jr., Memorial Bridge

: USMC CPL Harry Edward Dean, Jr., Memorial Bridge SCR 37 : Harrison County Veterans Memorial Bridge

: Harrison County Veterans Memorial Bridge SCR 38 : Cox Brothers’ Veteran Memorial Bridge

: Cox Brothers’ Veteran Memorial Bridge SCR 39 : Walker Brothers’ Veteran Memorial Bridge

: Walker Brothers’ Veteran Memorial Bridge SCR 40 : Frye Brothers’ Memorial Bridge

: Frye Brothers’ Memorial Bridge SCR 41 : Henry Preston Hickman Memorial Bridge

: Henry Preston Hickman Memorial Bridge SCR 42 : USMC SSGT Herbert “Herbie” D. Barnes Veteran Memorial Bridge

: USMC SSGT Herbert “Herbie” D. Barnes Veteran Memorial Bridge SR 19 : Congratulating Ritchie County High School Rebels football team for winning WV 2021 Class A State Football Championship

: Congratulating Ritchie County High School Rebels football team for winning WV 2021 Class A State Football Championship SR 20 : Designating February 8, 2022, as Marshall University Day

: Designating February 8, 2022, as Marshall University Day SR 21: Congratulating Jeff and Janet Allen for winning Conservation Farm of Year Award

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 2 : Relating to unemployment benefits program – (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 4009)

: Relating to unemployment benefits program – (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 4009) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 3 : Requiring work search activities to qualify for unemployment benefits – (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 4018)

: Requiring work search activities to qualify for unemployment benefits – (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 4018) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 231 : Relating generally to broadband connectivity

: Relating generally to broadband connectivity Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 264 : Relating to conservation districts law of WV (original similar to HB 4302)

: Relating to conservation districts law of WV (original similar to HB 4302) Eng. SB 493 : Requiring county BOE make meetings available to public in-person and through internet – (With right to amend)

: Requiring county BOE make meetings available to public in-person and through internet – (With right to amend) Eng. SB 499 : Authorizing legislative rules for School Building Authority

: Authorizing legislative rules for School Building Authority Eng. HB 2325 : Removing the requirement of continuing education for barbers and cosmetologists

: Removing the requirement of continuing education for barbers and cosmetologists Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4062 : Removing the residency requirement for the Commissioner of the Division of Highways

: Removing the residency requirement for the Commissioner of the Division of Highways Eng. HB 4301: Reforming membership requirements of Huntington Park and Recreation District Board – (Com. title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 6 : Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability

: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability Com. Sub. for SB 242 : Restricting authority to prevent or limit owner’s use of natural resources or real property in certain agricultural operations

: Restricting authority to prevent or limit owner’s use of natural resources or real property in certain agricultural operations Com. Sub. for SB 245 : Revising wage payment and collection

: Revising wage payment and collection Com. Sub. for SB 445 : Modifying police and firemen’s pension plans for trustees (original similar to HB 4432)

: Modifying police and firemen’s pension plans for trustees (original similar to HB 4432) Com. Sub. for SB 472 : Relating to access to juvenile records by certain employees of Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (original similar to HB 4541)

: Relating to access to juvenile records by certain employees of Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (original similar to HB 4541) Com. Sub. for SB 487: Relating to Revenue Shortfall Reserve Fund and Revenue Shortfall Reserve Fund – Part B

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 312 : Alcohol Beverage Control Commission rule relating to private club licensing (original similar to HB 4151)

: Alcohol Beverage Control Commission rule relating to private club licensing (original similar to HB 4151) Com. Sub. for SB 419 : Establishing pilot project to evaluate impact of certain post-substance use disorder residential treatments

: Establishing pilot project to evaluate impact of certain post-substance use disorder residential treatments Com. Sub. for SB 533 : Relating to funding for health sciences and medical schools in state

: Relating to funding for health sciences and medical schools in state SB 540 : Allowing municipal fire departments provide retirees with service weapon in certain circumstances

: Allowing municipal fire departments provide retirees with service weapon in certain circumstances SB 546 : Expanding uses of fees paid by students at higher education institutions

: Expanding uses of fees paid by students at higher education institutions Com. Sub. for SB 550 : Relating to funding for higher education institutions

: Relating to funding for higher education institutions SB 576 : Relating to unemployment insurance and COVID-19 vaccination requirement

: Relating to unemployment insurance and COVID-19 vaccination requirement Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3220 : Restrictions on Taxpayer funded lobbying – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Restrictions on Taxpayer funded lobbying – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4074 : Require schools provide eating disorder and self-harm training for teacher and students – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Require schools provide eating disorder and self-harm training for teacher and students – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4276: WVU to create a Parkinson’s disease registry – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

SCHEDULED SENATE COMMITTEE MEETINGS

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 560 : Defining Class 2 e-bikes

: Defining Class 2 e-bikes SCR 27 : US Army TSGT Harold William Schmidle Memorial Bridge

: US Army TSGT Harold William Schmidle Memorial Bridge Com. Sub. for SCR 28 : US Army PVT Garland Lee Loudermilk Bridge

: US Army PVT Garland Lee Loudermilk Bridge Com. Sub. for SCR 29: Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 518 : Allowing nurses licensed in another state to practice in WV

: Allowing nurses licensed in another state to practice in WV SB 574 : Relating to WV PEIA

: Relating to WV PEIA HB 4060: Repealing outdated sections of code relating to health

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 509 : Relating to county BOE employee personal leave

: Relating to county BOE employee personal leave SB 541: Requiring homeschooled child’s academic assessment be submitted by certain date

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 489 : Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase

: Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase HB 4024 : Creating a cosmetology apprentice program that allows companies to train employees for practical real-world experience

: Creating a cosmetology apprentice program that allows companies to train employees for practical real-world experience Com. Sub. for SB 537 : Providing additional firefighters and security guards for National Guard

: Providing additional firefighters and security guards for National Guard Com. Sub. for SB 530: Encouraging public-private partnerships in transportation

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 526 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Commerce, Office of Secretary

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Commerce, Office of Secretary SB 527 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Administration, Office of Technology

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Administration, Office of Technology SB 528 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund Com. Sub. for SB 476 : Relating to imposition of minimum severance tax on coal

: Relating to imposition of minimum severance tax on coal SB 478: Relating to Neighborhood Investment Program

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 534 : Clarifying that secondary source on insurance is not controlling authority

: Clarifying that secondary source on insurance is not controlling authority HB 4299 : To prohibit the intentional interference with election processes and creating associated criminal penalties

: To prohibit the intentional interference with election processes and creating associated criminal penalties SB 33 : Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent

: Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent HB 4097 : To prohibit nonpublic funding sources for election administration and related expenses without prior written approval by the State Election Commission

: To prohibit nonpublic funding sources for election administration and related expenses without prior written approval by the State Election Commission HB 4312: Extending the option of electronic absentee ballot transmission to first responders in certain emergency circumstances

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED



SB 592: Clarifying period Attorney General may seek civil penalty for violations of Consumer Credit and Protection Act (Maynard, Phillips, Roberts, Tarr; Judiciary)

SB 593: Allowing Marshall University’s Forensic Analysis Laboratory access and participation in WV DNA database for certain purposes (Plymale; Education then Judiciary)

SB 594: Providing enhanced retirement benefits for 911 staff as members within PERS (FN) (Lindsay; Pensions then Finance)

SB 595: Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Review Board (Trump; Judiciary)

SB 596: Exempting capital gains from personal and corporate taxation (FN) (Nelson; Finance)

SB 597: Relating to PSC underground facilities damage prevention and one-call system (Nelson; Economic Development)

SCR 43: US Navy S1 Paul McCue Bridge (Romano, Martin)

SR 22: Commemorating 250th anniversary of Berkeley County (Blair)SR 23: Recognizing Youth Leadership Association Youth in Government (Baldwin)

SR 24: Recognizing Greenbrier East High School InvenTeam (Baldwin)

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4084 – Relating to advanced recycling (Anderson) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4369 – Update the telepsychology compact (Rohrbach) (Effective From Passage)

SECOND READING

S. B. 436 – Correcting code citation for authority of State Fire Marshal (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3036 – Sunsetting the Board of Sanitarians (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4105 – Relating to service employees with National Association for Pupil Transportation Certifications (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 4355 – Relating to the disclosure by state institutions of higher education of certain information regarding textbooks and digital courseware and certain charges assessed for those items (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4380 – Relating to transportation of athletic teams (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4389 – Relating to repealing school innovation zones provisions superseded by Innovation in Education Act (Ellington) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4032 – Modifying the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian or custodian for child abuse (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4098 – Relating to Geothermal Energy Development (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4297 – To facilitate the sharing of information between the Department of Health and Human Resources and the State Auditor’s office in order to investigate reports of financial abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 4522 – Relating to the expungement of criminal records (Capito) (Regular)

HOUSE COMMITTEE SCHEDULE

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Energy and Manufacturing – 2 p.m. – Room 410 M

House Health and Human Resources – 2 p.m. in Room 215E

HB 4344 – Relating to foster care (2nd FIN)

V. HB Blank – Relating to scope of practice (2nd GO)

VI. HB 4584 – Relating to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (FN)

VII. HB 3080 – Relating to making the Bureau of Behavioral Health the certifying agency for recovery residences

VIII. HB 4393 – To increase the managed care tax if the managed care organization receives a rate increase (2nd FIN)

House Finance – 3 p.m. in House Finance Committee Room

H. B. 4307, Increase some benefits payable from Crime Victims Compensation Fund (AC)

H. B. 4484, Declaring certain claims against agencies of the state to be moral obligations of the state (AC)

H. B. 4391, Relating generally to school nurses (MCO)

H. B. 4396, Reducing federal adjusted gross income relating to tolls for travel on West Virginia toll roads paid electronically (MCO)

H. B. 4410, Specifying allocation, apportionment and treatment of income of flow-through entities (MCO)

H. B. 4411, Relating to the imposition of the minimum severance tax on coal (RA)

H. B. 4461, Relating to the consolidation of all administrative fees collected by the agency into the existing “Tax Administration Services Fund” (AC)

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Committee on Education

PUBLIC HEARING: 9 a.m. – House Chamber

H. B. 4011, Establishing the Anti-Stereotyping Act.

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

HB4570. By Del. Hamrick, Howell, Paynter, Dean and Pack – To allow veterinary telehealth in West Virginia with out of state providers (FN) – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization

HB4571. By Del. Hamrick, Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker), Toney, Ellington, Statler, Pack, Smith and Maynor – Modifying foundation allowance to account for transportation by electric powered buses – To Education then Finance

HB4572. By Del. Cooper, Haynes, Barrett, Dean, Paynter, Zatezalo, Reynolds and Rowan – Authorizing long term care facilities to increase their number of beds on certificate of need by 5% so long as those beds are filled by veterans – To Health and Human Resources

HB4573. By Del. Pushkin, Rohrbach, Hanna, Keaton and Thompson – Relating to removing the Certificate of Need moratorium on opioid treatment facilities – To Health and Human Resources

HB4574. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Creating the “West Virginia Workforce Resiliency Act” – To Government Organization

HB4575. By Del. Westfall – To establish the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB4576. By Del. Griffith, Ellington, Hornbuckle, Young, Evans, Ferrell and Thompson – To remove limit of 140 hours for retired substitute teachers – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB4577. By Del. Hamrick, Paynter, Dean, Zukoff, Griffith, Thompson and Pushkin – Compassion for Community Cats Law (FN) – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary then Finance

HB4578. By Del. Capito – Relating to authorizing the Superintendent of the State police to administer the Handle with Care program – To the Judiciary

HB4579. By Del. Clark, Ellington, Ferrell, Longanacre, Thompson, Bridges, Mazzocchi, Horst, Maynor, Jennings and Hanna – Relating to public school personnel – To Education then Finance

HB4580. By Del. Graves, Toney, Clark, Ferrell, Barnhart and Nestor – To authorize retired bus operators, cooks or aides to work in areas of critical need – To Education then Finance

HB4581. By Del. Tully, Horst, J. Jeffries, Dean, Fast, Haynes, Ferrell, Maynor, D. Jeffries, Linville and Honaker – To provide safe harbor peer review for nurses – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB4582. By Del. Barnhart – To modify the E-bike legislation in West Virginia Code – To the Judiciary

HB4583. By Del. Criss – Clarifying the definition of incapacity so that incarceration in the penal system or detention outside of the United States may not be inferred as resulting in a lack of capacity to execute a power of attorney – To the Judiciary

HB4584. By Del. Rohrbach, D. Jeffries, Summers, Pack, Reed, Worrell, Bates, Rowan, Barnhart, Tully and Miller – To update of the authority of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary