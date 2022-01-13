Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Jan. 13

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

2nd day of the Legislative Session

SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 1 : US Army PFC Billy Keith Ford Memorial Bridge

: US Army PFC Billy Keith Ford Memorial Bridge SCR 2 : John B. Short Memorial Bridge

: John B. Short Memorial Bridge SCR 3 : USMC CAPT Dempsey Stowers Memorial Bridge

: USMC CAPT Dempsey Stowers Memorial Bridge SCR 4 : US Army SP4 Warner Ray Osborne Memorial Bridge

: US Army SP4 Warner Ray Osborne Memorial Bridge SCR 5 : US Marine Corps CPL James “Bud” Cox Memorial Bridge

: US Marine Corps CPL James “Bud” Cox Memorial Bridge SCR 6 : Holden 22 Coal Miners Memorial Bridge

: Holden 22 Coal Miners Memorial Bridge SCR 7 : James “Big Jim” Shaffer Memorial Bridge

: James “Big Jim” Shaffer Memorial Bridge SR 4: Urging US Army Corps of Engineers study clean energy production at Summersville dam

There are no bills up for reading

Scheduled Committee Meetings

9 a.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation: Governor’s Budget

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

Presentation: Expansion and launch of “College for West Virginia” college-planning and financial aid resources

o Matt Turner, Executive Vice Chancellor for Administration, HEPC & CTCC

o Brian Weingart, Senior Director of Financial Aid, HEPC & CTCC

Presentation: Students’ Right To Know Act Website

o Clinton Burch, Technical Education Officer, WVDE

o Adam Canter, Director of CTE Services & Support, WVDE

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 244: Relating to appointment of judges to Intermediate Court of Appeals

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation: Revenue Presentation

Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, January 13, 2022

SB 251 : Relating to unemployment compensation records (FN) (Roberts; Judiciary then Finance)

: Relating to unemployment compensation records (FN) (Roberts; Judiciary then Finance) SB 252 : Relating generally to workers’ compensation (Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating generally to workers’ compensation (Trump; Judiciary) SB 253 : Relating to voting precincts and redistricting (Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating to voting precincts and redistricting (Trump; Judiciary) SB 254 : Relating to crime of vehicular homicide (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)

: Relating to crime of vehicular homicide (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance) SB 255 : Relating to state contracts with and investments in certain companies that boycott energy companies (Phillips, Grady, Martin, Maynard, Smith; Energy, Industry, and Mining)

: Relating to state contracts with and investments in certain companies that boycott energy companies (Phillips, Grady, Martin, Maynard, Smith; Energy, Industry, and Mining) SB 256 : Prohibiting civil rights violations based on disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation (Lindsay; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting civil rights violations based on disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation (Lindsay; Judiciary) SB 257 : Increasing salaries for WV State Police (Lindsay; Government Organization then Finance)

: Increasing salaries for WV State Police (Lindsay; Government Organization then Finance) SB 258 : Prohibiting legislators and part-time public officials from having interest in public contracts under certain circumstances (Lindsay; Government Organization)

: Prohibiting legislators and part-time public officials from having interest in public contracts under certain circumstances (Lindsay; Government Organization) SB 259 : Removing requirement of imminent lawless action to prerequisite for crime of intimidation (Lindsay; Judiciary)

: Removing requirement of imminent lawless action to prerequisite for crime of intimidation (Lindsay; Judiciary) SB 260 : Mandating extended supervision for defendants convicted of stalking and related felonious acts (Lindsay; Judiciary)

: Mandating extended supervision for defendants convicted of stalking and related felonious acts (Lindsay; Judiciary) SB 261 : Requiring video cameras in certain special education classrooms (Nelson, Phillips, Rucker; Education)

: Requiring video cameras in certain special education classrooms (Nelson, Phillips, Rucker; Education) SB 262 : Relating generally to financial institutions engaged in boycotts of energy companies (Phillips; Energy, Industry, and Mining)

: Relating generally to financial institutions engaged in boycotts of energy companies (Phillips; Energy, Industry, and Mining) SB 263 : Providing greater access to CDL examiners (FN) (Roberts; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Providing greater access to CDL examiners (FN) (Roberts; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 264 : Relating to conservation districts law of WV (Trump; Natural Resources then Government Organization)

: Relating to conservation districts law of WV (Trump; Natural Resources then Government Organization) SB 265 : Exempting certain irrevocable trusts from personal income tax (FN) (Weld; Finance)

: Exempting certain irrevocable trusts from personal income tax (FN) (Weld; Finance) SB 266 : Relating to adding definition of “ammunition” for purposes of obtaining state license to carry concealed deadly weapon (Rucker; Judiciary)

: Relating to adding definition of “ammunition” for purposes of obtaining state license to carry concealed deadly weapon (Rucker; Judiciary) SB 267 : Relating to transportation of students in county board owned and insured vehicles (Weld; Education)

: Relating to transportation of students in county board owned and insured vehicles (Weld; Education) SCR 8 : US Army SGT Charles L. Toppings Memorial Road (Phillips, Stollings)

: US Army SGT Charles L. Toppings Memorial Road (Phillips, Stollings) SCR 9 : Haynie Family Veterans Memorial Bridge (Plymale, Woelfel)

: Haynie Family Veterans Memorial Bridge (Plymale, Woelfel) SCR 10 : US Air Force TSGT Franklin A. Bradford Bridge (Roberts)

: US Air Force TSGT Franklin A. Bradford Bridge (Roberts) SCR 11 : Dennis E. Davis Veterans Nursing Home (Roberts)

: Dennis E. Davis Veterans Nursing Home (Roberts) SCR 12 : Raymond Jarrell, Jr., Memorial Road (Roberts)

: Raymond Jarrell, Jr., Memorial Road (Roberts) SR 6: Designating January 14, 2022, as Fairmont State University Day at Legislature (Caputo, Weld)

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Wednesday, January 12, 2022 (18)

· SB 8: Relating generally to state’s savings and investment programs (House Government Organization)

· SB 9: Providing continued eligibility for developmental disability services to dependents of military members (Pending House introduction)

· SB 10: Relating to WVU Rifle Team electronic application donation program (Pending House introduction)

· SB 22: Relating to exempting certain organizations from property taxation (Pending House introduction)

· SB 40: Prohibiting insurance coverage from requiring prior authorization for tests to stage cancer (Pending House introduction)

· SB 77: Allowing certain veterans park free at metered parking in any state municipality (Pending House introduction)

· SB 91: Creating “Choose Life” special registration plate supporting adoption (Pending House introduction)

· SB 98: Creating nonresident three-day fishing license (Pending House introduction)

· SB 99: Continuing authority to index license and stamp fees (Pending House introduction)

· SB 121: Prohibiting person criminally responsible for another’s death to participate in burial arrangements (Pending House introduction)

· SB 129: Making it unlawful for public utility to prohibit customers from hiring contractors to construct, install, or maintain connections to public utility (Pending House introduction)

· SB 135: Relating to acquisition and disposition of property by urban development authority (Pending House introduction)

· SB 136: Updating language regarding Fairmont State alumni license plates (Pending House introduction)

· SB 141: Modifying requirement that racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund by certain date (Pending House introduction)

· SB 170: Providing WV veterans discounts on fees and charges at state parks (Pending House introduction)

· SB 172: Increasing compensation of elected county officials (Pending House introduction)

· SB 191: Allowing poll workers to work full and half days (Pending House introduction)

· SB 228: Providing tuition and fee waivers at state higher education institutions for volunteers who have completed service in AmeriCorps programs in WV (Pending House introduction)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

The HOUSE will convene at 11 a.m.:

HOUSE CALENDAR

There are no bills up for reading

Committee Schedule:

House Health and Human Resources: 1 p.m.

Location: House Chamber

HB 4059 – Exempting new Department of Health and Human Resources’ Deputy Commissioners from civil service

HB 4060 – Repealing outdated sections of code relating to health

HB 4004 – Relating to limiting an abortion to fifteen week’s gestation (2nd REF JUD)

HB 4005 – Relating to fetal body parts (2nd REF JUD)

VIII. Other Business

House Education – 3 p.m.

Location: Education Committee Room

H. B. 4058, Require all schools to update restrooms for privacy.6. Other Business

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

Thursday, January 13, 2022

HB4001. By Del. Linville, Pack, Holstein, Toney, Mallow, Hamrick, Barnhart, Worrell, Kimble, Rowan and Nestor – Generally relating to broadband (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB4002. By Del. Riley, Wamsley, Cooper, Queen, Storch, Barrett, Hamrick, Worrell, Kimes, Smith and Espinosa – Creating the Certified Sites and Development Readiness Program (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance

HB4003. By Del. Keaton, Barrett, Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker), Summers, Espinosa, Riley, Howell, Burkhammer, Clark, Pack and Maynor – Relating generally to establishing and implementing a program to explore and capitalize on the potential for recovering valuable and strategically important rare earth elements and critical materials from acid mine drainage – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB4061. By Del. Criss [By Request of the Division of Highways] – Relating to the Commissioner of Highways accepting ownership of equipment which has been rented or leased – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB4062. By Del. Criss [By Request of the Division of Highways] – Removing the residency requirement for the Commissioner of the Division of Highways – To Government Organization

HB4063. By Del. Criss [By Request of the Division of Highways] – Relating to the duties, powers and responsibilities of the Secretary of Transportation – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB4064. By Del. Hanna – Allowing antique car license plates for cars over 10,000lbs (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB4065. By Del. Booth, Smith, Phillips, Barnhart, Wamsley, Worrell, Howell, Dean, Bridges, Summers and Paynter – Allowing the Division of Natural Resources to teach hunter’s safety courses in school – To Education

HB4066. By Del. Westfall – Distracted Driving Act (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB4067. By Del. Summers, Steele and Foster – To make certain agency reports electronic or eliminating certain agency reports altogether – To Government Organization

HB4068. By Del. Criss [By Request of the Division of Highways] – Removing cap on a bidder’s contract – To Government Organization

HB4069. By Del. Tully, Paynter, Booth, D. Kelly, Gearheart, Householder, Ferrell, Haynes, Maynor, Sypolt and Mazzocchi – Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal law – To the Judiciary

HB4070. By Del. Keaton, Westfall, Kessinger, Rohrbach and Queen – Relating to the prerequisites for filing suit against a health care provider under the Medical Professional Liability Act – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB4071. By Del. Maynor, Steele, Honaker, Smith, Tully, Kessinger, B. Ward, Foster, Ellington, Keaton and Gearheart – Mask and Quarantine Option For Parents and Faculty – To Education then the Judiciary

HB4072. By Del. Lovejoy – Increase amount of Promise Scholarship to present day costs (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB4073. By Del. Lovejoy and Worrell – Permit lifetime hunting and fishing license for volunteer firefighters with five years of service – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Finance

HB4074. By Del. Clark, Hanna, Householder, Thompson, Espinosa, Keaton, Haynes, Mandt, Hardy, Crouse and Pinson – Require schools provide eating disorder and self-harm training for teacher and students (FN) – To Education

HB4075. By Del. Mazzocchi, Paynter, Dean, Kessinger, Maynor, Burkhammer, Horst, Kimes, Longanacre, Linville and G. Ward – Exempt unmined rare earth metals/elements from taxation (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB4076. By Del. Summers, Householder, Linville and Espinosa – To exempt the full amount of social security benefits from personal income tax (FN) – To Finance

HB4077. By Del. Howell, Maynor, Haynes, Martin, Tully, Hamrick, Maynard, Paynter, Ferrell, Zatezalo and D. Jeffries – Provide certain classes of property protections from creditor collections – To the Judiciary

HB4078. By Del. Howell, Maynor, Haynes, Martin, Tully, Barrett, Hamrick, Maynard, Paynter, Ferrell and Zatezalo – Relating to titling and registration of foreign market vehicles – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB4079. By Del. Howell, Haynes, Linville, Maynor, Martin, Tully, Barrett, Hamrick, Riley, Maynard and Paynter – Require counties provide a road naming if there is more than one landowner – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB4080. By Del. Howell, Linville, Foster, Maynor, Haynes, Ellington, Statler, Martin, Riley, Tully and Maynard – To create an apprenticeship program for students and local companies in West Virginia to increase hiring and retention (FN) – To Workforce Development then Finance

HB4081. By Del. Howell, Maynor, Haynes, Householder, Martin, Barrett, Hamrick, Maynard, Riley, Tully and Paynter – Create tax incentive plans for companies to use output from sewage treatment facilities (FN) – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Finance

HB4082. By Del. Howell, Linville, B. Ward, D. Kelly, Steele, Honaker, Maynor, Haynes, Martin, Hott and Pinson – Require State Police to provide multiple sets of licenses (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

House Resolution

HR5. By Del. Zatezalo, J. Kelly, Reynolds, Howell, Miller, Forsht, Barnhart, Wamsley and Cooper – Regarding power grid stability – To Energy and Manufacturing then Rules

House Concurrent Resolutions

HCR12. By Del. Howell, Paynter, Martin, Linville, B. Ward, Maynor, Haynes, Hott, Tully, Hamrick and Maynard – Declaring December 14 as Frosty the Snowman Day- To Rules

HCR13. By Del. Fast – Doctor Enrique and Mrs. Sallie H. Aguilar Memorial Bridge- To Technology and Infrastructure then Rules

HCR14. By Del. Howell, Linville, B. Ward, Maynor, Haynes, Martin, Hott, Tully, Barrett, Hamrick and Maynard – To create the “Colonel Ronald John ‘Ron’ Chiccehitto Memorial Road”- To Technology and Infrastructure then Rules

House Joint Resolutions

HJR101. By Del. Horst – Amend the state Constitution to give the people the powers of initiative, referendum and recall- To the Judiciary

HJR102. By Del. Espinosa, Tully, G. Ward, Maynor, Crouse, Clark, Linville, Barnhart, Barrett, Hanna and Cooper – Clarifying that the policy-making and rule-making authority of the State Board of Education is subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection- To Education then the Judiciary

HJR103. By Del. Summers, Garcia, G. Ward and Mallow – The Simple Majority Levy Approval Amendment- To Finance then the Judiciary

BILLS INTRODUCED

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

*HB4004. By Del. Rowan, Crouse, Dean, Kimes, G. Ward, Maynor, Worrell, Hanna, Barrett, Conley and Horst – Relating to limiting an abortion to fifteen week’s gestation – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

*HB4005. By Del. Tully, Dean, Worrell, Longanacre, Toney, Crouse, Burkhammer, Conley, D. Jeffries, Mazzocchi and Mallow – Relating to fetal body parts – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

*HB4006. By Del. Steele, Smith, Wamsley and Forsht – Relating to revising the criminal code generally (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB4024. By Del. Espinosa, Steele, Foster, Clark, Maynor and Ellington – Creating a cosmetology apprentice program that allows companies to train employees for practical real-world experience (FN) – To Workforce Development then Government Organization

HB4025. By Del. Anderson, J. Kelly, Zatezalo, Pethtel, Riley, Boggs, Bridges, Evans, Maynard, Paynter and Burkhammer – Providing exemption to severance tax for severing rare earth elements and other critical minerals (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance

HB4026. By Del. Westfall and Criss – Prohibiting driving slow in left lane except under certain circumstances – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB4027. By Del. Lovejoy – Relating to increasing the limit on value of agricultural products under the Farm-To-Food Bank Tax Credit (FN) – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Finance

HB4028. By Del. Howell, Householder, Storch, Hott, Nestor, Paynter, Maynard, Hamrick, Criss, Rohrbach and Riley – Relating to Board of Public Works assessing a flat fee on land owned by railroad, telegraph, telephone or pipeline under certain conditions – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB4029. By Del. Howell, Householder, Storch, Hott, Nestor, Paynter, Maynard, Hamrick, Criss, Rohrbach and Riley – To require the Division of Forestry to create an online renewal process no later than July 1, 2022 (FN) – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization

HB4030. By Del. Jennings, Steele, Foster, D. Jeffries, Phillips, McGeehan, Sypolt, Hanna, Householder, Fast and B. Ward – Establishing that companies requiring vaccine mandates lose immunity protection – To Workforce Development then Health and Human Resources

HB4031. By Del. Conley, Kimble, G. Ward, Horst, Mazzocchi, Phillips, Pritt, Longanacre, Kimes, J. Jeffries and McGeehan – Ban any and all mask mandates – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB4032. By Del. Smith, Steele, Brown, Lovejoy, McGeehan, Rowan, Ellington, Skaff, Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker), Capito and Garcia – Modifying the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian or custodian for child abuse – To the Judiciary

HB4033. By Del. Howell, B. Ward, Smith, Criss, Phillips, Horst, Pritt, Pack, Zatezalo, Linville and Haynes – Prohibit a county from charging for a building permit if the value of the improvement is less than that required for a contractor’s license – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB4034. By Del. Cooper – Establishing rates on administrative fees and the use of multiple wreckers – To Government Organization

HB4035. By Del. Rohrbach, D. Jeffries, Keaton, Lovejoy, G. Ward, Rowan and Jennings – Remove the persistent vegetative state from the living will – To the Judiciary

HB4036. By Del. Howell, Summers, Smith, Criss, Phillips, Horst, Pritt, Pack, Zatezalo, Linville and Haynes – To ensure false claims on property titles are not fault of landowner – To the Judiciary

HB4037. By Del. Rowe – To extend the Neighborhood Investment Program Act to July 1, 2026 and to increase the allowable tax credit (FN) – To Finance

HB4038. By Del. Horst, Summers, Steele, Linville, Kimble, Smith, Crouse, B. Ward, Hanna, Booth and Phillips – To allow those who are 18-20 years old to carry a deadly weapon concealed without a permit, as is allowed for those who are 21 or older – To the Judiciary

HB4039. By Del. Hansen – Allowing increased civil administrative penalties to be promulgated by legislative rules of by the Department of Environmental Protection – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB4040. By Del. Hansen – Creating the WV Energy Efficiency Jobs Creation Act (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB4041. By Del. Summers – Providing for an expedited hearing for grandparent visitation when one of the parents has died – To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then the Judiciary

HB4042. By Del. Keaton, Pinson, Burkhammer, Barnhart, Crouse and Holstein – Increasing criminal penalties for certain crimes against houses of worship (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB4043. By Del. Keaton – Require proof of actual malice to award punitive damages against 501c non-profits – To the Judiciary

HB4044. By Del. Keaton – Reducing reimbursement rates for legal advertising – To the Judiciary

HB4045. By Del. Keaton – Modifying valuation of vehicle inventory – To Finance

HB4046. By Del. Keaton – Relating to taxable exemptions for surviving spouses – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB4047. By Del. Criss – Provide valuation limitations to the Tax Commissioner for coal properties and to clarify the penalty for non-filers – To Finance

HB4048. By Del. Horst, Householder, Howell, Linville, Fast, B. Ward, Dean and Kimble – WV Keep, Bear and Drive with Arms Act – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB4049. By Del. Keaton – Relating to abortions after detection of an unborn child’s heartbeat – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB4050. By Del. Summers and Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) – Defining terms related to livestock trespassing – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB4051. By Del. Bates, Householder, Criss, Steele and Foster – Save All Baby Dogs Acts of 2022 (FN) – To Finance

HB4052. By Del. Smith, Steele, D. Jeffries, Householder, Horst, Phillips, Howell, Ellington, Rohrbach, Brown and Dean – Relating to Off Duty LEO and LEOSA Exemptions – To the Judiciary

HB4053. By Del. Mazzocchi, Steele, Householder, Paynter, J. Jeffries, Bridges, Booth, Kessinger, Burkhammer, Horst and Longanacre – Relating to reasonable force in defense of self, real and personal property – To the Judiciary

HB4054. By Del. Hansen – Create the Orphan Well Prevention Act of 2022 (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB4055. By Del. Hansen – Clean Drinking Water Act of 2022 (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB4056. By Del. Keaton and Holstein – Increasing the personal exemption for personal income tax (FN) – To Finance

HB4057. By Del. Keaton – Creating the Jobs and Industry Liability Protection Act – To the Judiciary

HB4058. By Del. Howell, Criss, Smith, Phillips, B. Ward, Horst, Pritt, Pack, Zatezalo, Linville and Haynes – Require all schools to update restrooms for privacy (FN) – To Education

*HB4059. By Del. Rohrbach, D. Jeffries, Summers, Pack, G. Ward, Worrell, Rowan, Forsht, Mallow and Jennings – Exempting new Department of Health and Human Resources’ Deputy Commissioners from civil service – To Health and Human Resources

*HB4060. By Del. Rohrbach, Summers, Reed, Tully, Pack, G. Ward, Bates, Worrell, Rowan, Forsht and Jennings – Repealing outdated sections of code relating to health – To Health and Human Resources

CARRYOVER

BILLS INTRODUCED

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

HB2007. By Del. Espinosa, Foster, Horst, Hamrick, Howell, Miller, Steele, Holstein, Clark, Keaton and Burkhammer – Provide for occupational licenses or other authorization to practice by recognition for qualified applicants from other states – To Government Organization

HB2017. By Del. Steele, B. Ward, Miller, G. Ward, Haynes and Smith – Rewriting the Criminal Code (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2032. By Del. Hamrick, Howell and Hanna – Issuing specialty motor vehicle registration plates for businesses owning a fleet of 25 or more vehicles (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB2033. By Del. Hamrick and McGeehan – Establishing matrix necessary for an institution of higher education to become exempt from the Higher Education Policy Commission – To Education

HB2038. By Del. Boggs – Revising requirements relating to the issuance and renewal of handicap vehicle placards – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB2039. By Del. Boggs, Toney and Paynter – Expunging records of unsubstantiated complaints made by the Department of Health and Human Resources against teachers – To Education then the Judiciary

HB2041. By Del. Barnhart – County Budget Flexibility Act – To Political Subdivisions then Finance

HB2048. By Del. Lovejoy, Toney and Brown – Relating to Deputy Sheriff Retirement System – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB2049. By Del. Lovejoy, Fleischauer, Walker and Hansen – Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Fund – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Finance

HB2050. By Del. Lovejoy, Hott, Zukoff, Hansen, Worrell and L. Pack – Establishing the West Virginia Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Finance

HB2052. By Del. Lovejoy, Toney, Paynter, Brown, Zukoff and Rowe – Relating to occupational pneumoconiosis claims – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2053. By Del. Howell, Hott, Rowe and Maynard – Authorizing the DMV to issue certain vital records in the custody of the state registrar – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB2054. By Del. McGeehan – Requiring parents or guardians to participate in programs for juveniles in an out-of-home placement – To the Judiciary

HB2055. By Del. Rowe – Establishing a procedure to name a kinship legal guardian – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2057. By Del. Lovejoy, Rowan, Rohrbach, Hansen, Young, Brown, Rowe and L. Pack – Establishing the Summer Feeding for All initiative – To Education then Finance

HB2058. By Del. Thompson – Providing a pay increase for full-time adult protective service workers – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB2059. By Del. Thompson and Hamrick – Establishing a system for issuing permits for persons to provide rehabilitation of orphaned, sick and injured wildlife (FN) – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization

HB2060. By Del. Thompson and Rowe – Reducing the criminal penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana or paraphernal – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2061. By Del. Rowe – Katherine Johnson College Award Program – To Education then Finance

HB2062. By Del. Rowe – Creating a Small Business and Minority Populations Economic and Workforce Development Taskforce – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Government Organization

HB2064. By Del. Rowe, Fleischauer and Hansen – Biometric Information Privacy Act – To the Judiciary

HB2065. By Del. Rowe – Allowing low income senior citizens to receive certain tax credits without filing a state income tax return – To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then Finance

HB2066. By Del. Rowe – Providing school days for registering eligible students to vote and to provide transportation to voting places – To Education then Finance

HB2067. By Del. Rowe – Relating to designation of social workers in the Department of Health and Human Services – To Education then Finance

HB2069. By Del. Rowe – Economic and Community Development Task Force – To Government Organization then Finance

HB2079. By Del. Rowan and Toney – Providing equitable distribution to county boards of education of reimbursement costs of special needs students – To Education then Finance

HB2080. By Del. Rowan and Fast – “Bank Time” used in reaching 180 instructional requirement – To Education

HB2081. By Del. Zukoff, Barrett, Hansen, Hott, Young and Rowe – Relating to withholding tax on income of nonresidents from natural resources royalty payments (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance

HB2082. By Del. Rohrbach – Changing the persons responsible for the taxes on soft drinks and soft drink syrups (FN) – To Finance

HB2083. By Del. Rohrbach – Relating to age verification requirements for delivery sales of tobacco – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then Health and Human Resources

HB2084. By Del. Rohrbach – Amend section providing for waiver of tuition and fees for older persons auditing certain college classes. – To Education then Finance

HB2085. By Del. Rohrbach – Relating to tobacco usage restrictions – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2086. By Del. Rohrbach – Relating to requiring a parolee or probationer found to have suffered with addiction to participate in a support service. – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary

HB2087. By Del. Rohrbach – Relating to requiring the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification to inspect office-based medication-assisted treatment programs at least every 24 months. – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then Finance

HB2088. By Del. Rohrbach – Relating to requiring a court to verify certain conditions are met before a child who has been removed from a home may be returned to that home. – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary

HB2089. By Del. Martin – Defining a work day for school service personnel and removing a provision relating to employment of licensed practical nurses – To Education

HB2090. By Del. Martin and Fast – Relating to a customer constructing a connection or other infrastructure necessary for the customer to connect to the public utility – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2091. By Del. Martin, Fast, Foster and Hanna – Creating a process by which voters may recall a county ordinance in a special election – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2092. By Del. Martin and Fast – Requiring each high school student to complete a full credit course of study in personal finance – To Education

HB2095. By Del. Graves, Rowe, Thompson, Haynes, Zukoff and Kimble – Providing increased protections for the welfare of domestic animals – To the Judiciary

HB2096. By Del. Graves, Barrett, Hanna, Skaff and Lovejoy – Reinstating the film investment tax credit – To Finance

HB2097. By Del. Doyle and Toney – Relating to calculating net enrollment for home-school students enrolled in one virtual school course in the public school system – To Education then Finance

HB2098. By Del. Doyle – Relating to permits issued by the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists – To Government Organization

HB2099. By Del. Doyle – Redistricting of the Senate into 16 two-member senatorial districts and redistricting the House into 96 single member districts – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2100. By Del. Doyle – Relating to payment for the construction of any expanded or upgraded public service district facilities in certain circumstances – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2101. By Del. Doyle, Hansen, Barach and Rowe – Reinstating the film tax credits (FN) – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Finance

HB2102. By Del. Doyle and Hansen – Relating to required notices for air quality permits prior to the permit being granted – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2103. By Del. Doyle and Fleischauer – Establishing an insurance program for health and medical insurance coverage to be offered in counties with limited insurance providers – To Banking and Insurance then Health and Human Resources

HB2104. By Del. Doyle – Relating to compensation paid to landowners when interest in property taken by eminent domain is for a nongovernmental entity – To the Judiciary

HB2105. By Del. Doyle, Hansen and Barach – West Virginia Beverage Container Recycling and Litter Control Act – To Workforce Development then Government Organization

HB2106. By Del. Hanna, Mandt and Rowe – Modifying legislative rules for vital statistics relating to death certificates – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2107. By Del. Hanna, D. Jeffries, Hansen and Haynes – West Virginia Native American Tribes Unique Recognition, Authentication and Listing Act (FN) – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2108. By Del. Hanna and Mandt – Taxation With Representation Act – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2109. By Del. Hanna, Toney, Martin and Mandt – Relating to vocational and technical education programs – To Education

HB2110. By Del. Boggs – Relating to senior citizens attending college classes at state institutions without receiving college credit – To Education then Finance

HB2111. By Del. Hanna, J. Jeffries and Sypolt – Including emergency response vehicles in the single fee program for EZ Pass transponders (FN) – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Finance

HB2112. By Del. Thompson and Fleischauer – Prohibiting provisions within settlement agreements that prevent the disclosure of factual information related to a claim filed in a civil action – To the Judiciary

HB2113. By Del. Fleischauer, Hansen, Sypolt and Walker – Relating to paving contracts – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB2114. By Del. Fleischauer, Hansen and Walker – Prohibiting civil rights violations based on disability, gender identity or sexual orientation – To the Judiciary

HB2116. By Del. Boggs – Verifying legal employment status of contractors and vendor’s employees for certain road and bridge contracts – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2117. By Del. Fleischauer, Hansen, Sypolt, Walker and Rowe – Providing certain employees of the Highways increases in annual pay (FN) – To Finance

HB2118. By Del. Fleischauer – Providing school days to register and transport eligible students to vote – To Education then Finance

HB2119. By Del. Fleischauer, McGeehan, Hansen and Walker – Relating to electioneering or distributing literature at early voting locations – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2120. By Del. Fleischauer, Walker, Barach, Hansen and Rowe – Ensuring health insurance coverage for residents with preexisting conditions – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB2121. By Del. Fleischauer, Zukoff and Young – Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan Fair Pay Act of 2020 – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2122. By Del. Fleischauer, Barach and Young – Implementing The Agreement Among the States to Elect the President and Vice President by National Popular Vote – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2124. By Del. Fleischauer and Fast – Requiring licensees authorized to serve alcoholic liquors or nonintoxicating beer to have certain liability insurance coverage – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB2125. By Del. Fleischauer – Creating a School Consolidation Task Force – To Government Organization then Education

HB2126. By Del. Fleischauer and Hansen – Creating the West Virginia Residential Furniture and Children’s Products Flame Retardants Act (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2127. By Del. Fleischauer and Walker – Relating to the state’s Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services Intellectual/Developmental Disability Waiver – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB2128. By Del. Fleischauer – Family Protection Act – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2129. By Del. Fleischauer – Establishing an industrial water extraction fee – To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance

HB2130. By Del. Fleischauer – Relating to the Consumer Credit and Protection Act – To the Judiciary

HB2131. By Del. Fleischauer – Clarifying that the county or regional solid waste authority that may impose and collect an additional solid waste assessment fee is the county or region where the waste originates – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB2132. By Del. Fleischauer – Relating to horizontal well control standards – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2133. By Del. Fleischauer, Barach, Hansen and Griffith – Repealing the Workplace Freedom Act of 2016 and restoring the prior provisions of the Labor-Management Relations Act – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary then Finance

HB2134. By Del. Fleischauer – Providing that state retirees’ insurance benefits be restored to the benefit levels that existed in 2015 (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB2135. By Del. McGeehan – Providing that political party caucus meetings are not exempt from open proceedings requirements – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2136. By Del. McGeehan and Paynter – Granting counties and municipalities a portion of the net terminal income from racetrack video lottery (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2137. By Del. McGeehan – Repealing the article on unfair trade practices – To the Judiciary

HB2138. By Del. McGeehan – Defend the Guard Act – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then the Judiciary

HB2139. By Del. Paynter and Toney – Permitting residential customers to deduct up to 50 percent of their electric utility payments from their federal adjusted gross income – To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance

HB2140. By Del. Paynter, McGeehan and Martin – Redirecting excise tax revenue on bottled soft drinks from West Virginia University schools to the Public Employees Insurance Agency – To Banking and Insurance then Finance

HB2142. By Del. Toney and Paynter – Establishing seniority rights for public employees – To Workforce Development then Government Organization

HB2143. By Del. Toney and Paynter – Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment – To Education then Finance

HB2144. By Del. Toney, Rowan and Paynter – Modifying the definitions and pay grades of certain school cafeteria personnel – To Education then Finance

HB2147. By Del. Thompson – Providing that the Division of Motor Vehicles identification cards be issued at no cost (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB2148. By Del. Thompson – Imposing a general data mining service tax on commercial data operators (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2150. By Del. Thompson, Boggs, Rowan and Walker – Relating to driving restrictions in school zones – To Technology and Infrastructure then Education

HB2153. By Del. Howell, Hanna and Martin – Permitting former members of the Legislature to remain eligible for insurance plans at full cost to the member and at no cost to the state (FN) – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB2155. By Del. Toney, Paynter and Lovejoy – Creating three separate job titles for school bus operators – To Education then Finance

HB2157. By Del. J. Jeffries, D. Jeffries and Mandt – Forbidding displays relating to sexuality in public school facilities and forbidding the teaching of sexuality in public schools – To Education

HB2158. By Del. J. Jeffries, Paynter and Bridges – Relating to the Public Service Commission (FN) – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2159. By Del. J. Jeffries, Paynter, Hanna, D. Jeffries, Maynard, Bridges, Holstein, Sypolt, Horst, Keaton and Mandt – Preserving and protecting the right to keep and bear arms – To the Judiciary

HB2160. By Del. Howell, Pushkin, Young and Rowe – Issuing identification documents to homeless individuals residing at homeless shelters – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2167. By Del. McGeehan and Nestor – Exempting motor vehicles from personal property tax – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB2168. By Del. McGeehan – Relating to the transfer of certain revenues derived from lottery activities generally, restoring distribution to the West Virginia Infrastructure Fund to 2013 rates and decreasing the funds available for grants therefrom – To Finance

HB2169. By Del. McGeehan – Life at Conception Act of 2021 – To the Judiciary

HB2170. By Del. Paynter – Relating to insurance unfair trade practices – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB2171. By Del. D. Jeffries, Fast, Rowan and Martin – Vulnerable Child Protection Act – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2174. By Del. Phillips, McGeehan, J. Jeffries, Mandt, Barnhart and Hanna – West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2021 – To Government Organization

HB2176. By Del. Phillips, D. Kelly and Paynter – Making it a criminal offense to escape or attempt to escape from the custody of a Community Corrections program (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2177. By Del. Phillips, Hott, McGeehan and Hansen – Permitting the issuance of a state issued identification card without a photo on the card under certain conditions – To Government Organization

HB2178. By Del. D. Jeffries, Hott, Hanna and Martin – Facilitating Business Rapid Response to State Declared Disasters Act of 2021 – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance

HB2181. By Del. D. Jeffries and Hanna – Allowing a personal income tax deduction for a stillborn child – To Finance

HB2182. By Del. Rohrbach – Relating to the Ryan Brown Fund – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then Finance

HB2184. By Del. Rohrbach and Pack – Increasing the penalties for exposure of governmental representatives to fentanyl or any other harmful drug (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2185. By Del. Rohrbach – State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2186. By Del. Rohrbach – Relating to tobacco usage restrictions – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2188. By Del. Rowe – Establishing reimbursement rates for congregate and in-home meals – To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then Finance

HB2190. By Del. Rowe – Authorizing ordinances allowing the municipal court to place a structure, dwelling or building into receivership under certain circumstances – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB2191. By Del. Rowe – Requiring paving contracts for state highways to have special requirements to prevent potholes – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB2192. By Del. Rowe – Creating a tax credit for improving facades in historic districts – To Finance

HB2193. By Del. Rowe – Creating a litigation practice license for social workers – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2194. By Del. Rowe and Walker – Establishing the Minority Health Advisory Team – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB2199. By Del. Howell – Creating the Intrastate Coal and Use Act – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2200. By Del. J. Jeffries, McGeehan, Foster and Mandt – Allowing the issuance of special licenses for one-day charitable events for the sale, serving, and auctioning of beer, and alcoholic liquors – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Finance

HB2201. By Del. J. Jeffries, McGeehan and Paynter – Repealing the section of code relating to unlawful military organizations – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then the Judiciary

HB2202. By Del. J. Jeffries, Fast, D. Jeffries and Maynard – Creating the West Virginia Intrastate Commerce Improvement Act – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2203. By Del. J. Jeffries, Paynter and D. Jeffries – Ending tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike effective July 1, 2021 (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB2204. By Del. J. Jeffries, Paynter, D. Jeffries, Maynard and Mandt – Providing for a special “Don’t Tread On Me” license plate – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB2205. By Del. McGeehan – Streamlining the process of abandoned mineral interests – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2206. By Del. McGeehan – Discontinuing the use of common core standards and assessments in the state – To Education

HB2207. By Del. McGeehan – Save the Hospitals Act – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB2208. By Del. McGeehan and Rowe – Exempting social security benefits from personal income tax (FN) – To Finance

HB2209. By Del. McGeehan and Mallow – Exempting firefighters and volunteer firefighters from payment of income and real and personal property taxes (FN) – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Finance

HB2210. By Del. McGeehan – Exempting personal income earned by individuals working as teachers at primary and secondary schools from personal income tax (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2211. By Del. McGeehan – Abolishing the Personal Income Tax – To Finance

HB2212. By Del. McGeehan – Continuing personal income tax adjustment to gross income of certain retirees receiving pensions from defined pension plans (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB2213. By Del. McGeehan – Relating to the hunting of coyotes – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2214. By Del. McGeehan – Home Instruction Tax Relief Act (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2215. By Del. McGeehan – Allowing a group of affiliated voters to become a recognized political party under certain criteria – To the Judiciary

HB2216. By Del. McGeehan and Nestor – Right to keep and bear arms – To the Judiciary

HB2217. By Del. McGeehan and Mallow – Exempting law-enforcement officers from payment of income and personal property taxes (FN) – To Political Subdivisions then Finance

HB2220. By Del. Rohrbach and Rowe – Providing that the sale and purchase of copper as scrap metal may not be completed with the payment of cash (FN) – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Government Organization

HB2222. By Del. Westfall and Criss – Prohibiting vehicles from driving slow in the left lane – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2223. By Del. Hansen and Walker – Repealing section of code authorizing additional registration fees for alternative fuel vehicles – To Finance

HB2225. By Del. Fleischauer and Walker – Authorizing local units of government to adopt local energy efficiency partnership programs – To Government Organization then Finance

HB2226. By Del. Fleischauer and Barach – Protecting consumers from surprise bills by health care providers – To Banking and Insurance then Health and Human Resources

HB2227. By Del. Fleischauer – Prohibiting blasting within 625 feet of an occupied dwelling – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2228. By Del. Fleischauer – Assessing the health impact of any new air or water rule, or modification of an existing air or water rule, proposed by the Department of Environmental Protection – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2229. By Del. Fleischauer – Requiring persons who are in the business of purchasing precious metals and precious gems to photograph those purchases and to transmit the photographs to law-enforcement – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then the Judiciary

HB2230. By Del. Fleischauer – The Healthy and Safe Workplace Act – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2231. By Del. Fleischauer and Lovejoy – Prohibiting confidential settlement terms of a contested case involving sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault in a state administrative proceeding – To the Judiciary

HB2232. By Del. Martin, Fast, Foster and Hanna – Providing a process by which a city may hold an election to recall an ordinance – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2233. By Del. Doyle, Zukoff and Rowe – Coordinating a plan to provide the first two years of post-secondary education for free – To Education then Finance

HB2234. By Del. Doyle and Hansen – Requiring public hearing for applicant for air quality permit relating to facility of certain investment value – To Workforce Development then Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2237. By Del. Boggs and Wamsley – Allowing free camping at state parks for certain resident veterans (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance

HB2238. By Del. Steele and Foster – Granting tax credits for parents and legal guardians whose children are in a home schooling program or private school (FN) – To Finance

HB2239. By Del. Worrell, D. Kelly, Mandt, Longanacre and Mallow – Restricting the performance of abortions and acquiring, providing, receiving, otherwise transferring, or using fetal body parts – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2240. By Del. Worrell and Mandt – Relating to choice of law provisions in franchise agreements – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then the Judiciary

HB2246. By Del. Doyle – Prohibiting manufacturing plants from locating within two air miles of an existing public school – To Workforce Development then Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2247. By Del. Doyle – Requiring the authority to obtain approval from county board of education for agreements that involve tax revenues expended for public schools – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2248. By Del. Steele and Mallow – Prohibiting payroll deductions to electioneering organizations – To the Judiciary

HB2249. By Del. Fleischauer – Permitting customers and developers to enter into solar power purchase agreements – To Energy and Manufacturing

HB2254. By Del. Steele – Establishing different rates of taxation for tobacco products for certain border counties (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary then Finance

HB2255. By Del. Steele – Allowing deductions to determine adjusted gross income for student loan payments or mortgage payments in determining child support – To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then the Judiciary

HB2256. By Del. Steele, Hanna and Foster – Providing that a municipal services user fee may not be imposed on employees of the state (FN) – To Political Subdivisions then Finance

HB2257. By Del. Steele, Pinson and L. Pack – Relating to extended supervision for certain drug offenders (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2258. By Del. Steele – Establishing an intravenous drug user treatment and commitment process – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary

HB2259. By Del. Steele – Creating a cause of action for injuries suffered in a gun- free zone – To the Judiciary

HB2268. By Del. Toney and Paynter – Changing the recommended guidelines for full-day and half-day cooks to the minimum ratio of one cook for every 110 meals – To Education then Finance

HB2273. By Del. Steele – Dividing pretrial detention jail costs between arresting authorities – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2274. By Del. Steele – Relating to abolishing spousal support – To the Judiciary

HB2276. By Del. D. Kelly and Fast – Authorizing the Governor to seek the return of fugitives (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2277. By Del. Steele, Rowan and Rohrbach – Establishing an intravenous drug user treatment and commitment process – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary

HB2278. By Del. Bates and Rowe – Creating a Children’s Health Insurance Program buy-in program for children of families above 300 percent of the federal poverty level – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB2279. By Del. Bates and Mallow – Establishing a higher education scholarship program for foster children (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2280. By Del. Bates – Involuntary drug and alcohol treatment – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2283. By Del. Bates – Creating a healthy living tax credit against the personal income tax (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB2284. By Del. Bates – Creating a state-administered wholesale drug importation program (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2285. By Del. Bates – Relating to Capitol Complex Security Access – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2287. By Del. Hansen, Fleischauer, Hanna and Barach – Providing for solar energy production on formerly mined land – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2288. By Del. Bates – Limiting pay of members of the Legislature when a budget bill has not been passed (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2291. By Del. Bates – Relating to legalizing cannabis production, sales and adult consumption (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary then Finance

HB2292. By Del. Steele, Toney, Paynter and Sypolt – Including three types of cancer for which rebuttable presumption of injury from employment exists for firefighters – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then the Judiciary

HB2293. By Del. Fleischauer, Barach, Hansen, Young, Rowe and Griffith – Reestablishing prevailing wages for certain state government contracts (FN) – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary then Finance

HB2294. By Del. Foster – Removing the requirement for contractors to file payroll information on public improvement construction projects – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2295. By Del. Foster – Relating to pecuniary interests of county and district officers, teachers and school officials in contracts – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2297. By Del. Foster – Limiting the maximum number of appointees to certain county and municipal bodies – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB2298. By Del. Foster – Requiring a warning light to be erected on certain roads to warn of a traffic light ahead – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2299. By Del. Foster – Clarifying that a vehicle may not be backed into a public street or highway unless it does not interfere with other traffic – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2300. By Del. Foster and Fast – Including Family Court Judges in the Judges’ Retirement System (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB2301. By Del. Foster and J. Jeffries – Repealing the soft drink tax – To Finance

HB2310. By Del. Foster and Rowan – Relating to death penalty for first degree murder (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2311. By Del. Foster – Requiring prescriptions be made by electronic means – To the Judiciary

HB2312. By Del. Foster – Ensuring that legal or biological parents have equal access to any and all copies of birth registry forms – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2314. By Del. Foster – Relating to teacher salary enhancement – To Education

HB2315. By Del. Foster – Relating to PROMISE Scholarship Program requirements – To Education then Finance

HB2317. By Del. Foster, Fast, Lovejoy and Rowe – Requiring the Department of Health and Human resources to pay the attorney fees of an adoptive parent in a subsidized adoption (FN) – To Health and Human Resources

HB2318. By Del. Foster – Repealing the West Virginia Jobs Act (FN) – To Government Organization

HB2319. By Del. Foster and D. Jeffries – Prohibiting the regulation and licensing of occupations by local government – To Government Organization

HB2320. By Del. Foster – Relating to mandatory drug testing of all classes of employees in K through 12 schools – To Education then the Judiciary

HB2324. By Del. Foster, McGeehan and Toney – Relating to charging fees for municipal services – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2325. By Del. Foster – Removing the requirement of continuing education for barbers and cosmetologists – To Government Organization

HB2327. By Del. Foster, Wamsley, Burkhammer and Jennings – Repealing the law which makes prime contractors liable for the failure of subcontractors to make proper payments for workers’ compensation (FN) – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2328. By Del. Foster and Fast – Relating to criminal trespass – To the Judiciary

HB2329. By Del. Foster – Relating to net metering – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2330. By Del. Foster and Steele – Relating to the Public Service Commission – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2331. By Del. Foster and D. Jeffries – Requiring contractors performing work for government contracts on computers use software to verify the hours – To Workforce Development then Government Organization

HB2332. By Del. Foster – Terminating the State Board of Registration of Foresters – To Government Organization

HB2333. By Del. Foster – Restricting the authority of the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists to regulate the use of commonly available, retail beauty products – To Government Organization

HB2334. By Del. Foster – Requiring certain boards that seek to increase a fee or seek to impose a new fee to also submit cost saving measures – To Government Organization

HB2335. By Del. Foster and Kessinger – Increasing the minimum criminal penalty for a driver who, in an impaired state, causes the death of a minor (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2340. By Del. Hanna, Haynes and Barnhart – Require compensation for state police officers when required to be on standby so they can be called back to work if necessary – To Finance

HB2341. By Del. Hanna and Haynes – Reducing federal adjusted gross income for interest paid on student loans (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2345. By Del. Westfall, Hanna, Queen, Barrett, Thompson, Evans, Tully and Kimble – Requiring each county school board to employ at least one full time school nurse (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2347. By Del. Foster and D. Jeffries – Relating to licensure qualifications – To Government Organization

HB2349. By Del. Foster – Authorizing a medical power of attorney representative to sign a binding arbitration agreement – To the Judiciary

HB2362. By Del. Zukoff, Hornbuckle, Thompson, Toney, Ellington, Hansen and Lovejoy – Implementing trauma-informed practices in schools – To Education then Finance

HB2364. By Del. Smith, Martin, Mandt, J. Jeffries, Horst and Wamsley – Permit teachers in K-12 schools be authorized to carry concealed firearms as a designated school protection officer – To Education then the Judiciary

HB2365. By Del. Smith – Relating to accessories to a crime (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2367. By Del. Foster, Espinosa, Hanna, Smith, Burkhammer and Hardy – Creating the Homeschool Credential Recognition Act – To Education

HB2369. By Del. Howell, B. Ward, Paynter, Barrett, Martin, Phillips, Mandt, Statler, Miller and D. Jeffries – Provide that you can make monthly payments on property taxes – To Finance

HB2376. By Del. Smith, Ellington, J. Jeffries, Horst, Paynter, Steele, Phillips, Longanacre and Clark – Allow concealed carry on and in capitol grounds – To the Judiciary

HB2379. By Del. Westfall, Queen and Hott – Make criminal invasion of privacy a felony (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2480. By Del. Foster and Hanna – Relating to state boards of examination or registration – To Government Organization then Finance

HB2481. By Del. Foster – Removing and modifying certain requirements for employers relating to wages for construction of public improvements – To Workforce Development then Government Organization

HB2482. By Del. Foster – Clarifying that municipalities may enact ordinances for rates, fees, and charges based upon actual use of services – To the Judiciary

HB2483. By Del. Foster – Relating to preventing compensatory damage awards for medical expenses from including certain sums – To the Judiciary

HB2484. By Del. Fast and Rowe – Relating to relocation or closure of state higher education institutions (FN) – To Education then the Judiciary

HB2488. By Del. Foster – Relating to an occupational limited license – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2489. By Del. Foster – The Genealogical Record Integrity Act of 2020 – To the Judiciary

HB2490. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Ellington, Criss, Haynes and Kimes – Requiring fifty percent of all reappropriated revenue accounts to be surrendered to general revenue – To Finance

HB2491. By Del. Foster and D. Jeffries – Expanding the eligibility requirements for private investigator and security guard licensure – To Government Organization

HB2492. By Del. Evans, Fleischauer and Paynter – Increasing the penalty for DUI causing death when a child is present (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2493. By Del. Criss, Anderson, Graves, Householder, Barrett, Storch and Gearheart – Providing valuation limitations for coal property taxation and clarifying the penalties for non-filers (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance

HB2494. By Del. Westfall, Queen, Smith, Barrett, Storch, Lovejoy and Riley – Create license plate for autism awareness – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB2498. By Del. Gearheart, Paynter, Maynard, Barnhart, Ellington, Criss, Householder, Haynes and Kimes – Ensure State Road Construction Account funds are in addition to general highways funds provided to the DOT districts – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB2501. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Ferrell, Storch, Smith, Maynard, Ellington, Criss, Householder and Wamsley – Suspend School Aid Funding Formula implementation until budget year 2024 (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2502. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Maynard, Ellington, Criss, Haynes and Kimes – Specified percent of all “unencumbered” special revenue accounts to be surrendered to general revenue if there has been activity in the account for specified periods (FN) – To Finance

HB2503. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Ferrell, Paynter, J. Jeffries, Ellington, Criss, Householder, Haynes and Kimes – Requiring legislative approval of additional parkways bonds and removing tolls once bonds paid

– To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB2504. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Storch, B. Ward, L. Pack, Ferrell, Haynes and Kimes – Create a work/incarceration prison pilot program (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2505. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Ferrell, Zatezalo, Storch, Howell, Smith, Paynter, Bridges and Maynard – Allow temporary advertising signage within three weeks of an advertised event (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2508. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Ferrell, Paynter, Barnhart, Ellington, Criss and Householder – Require all interim appointments to possess the qualifications required by law – To the Judiciary

HB2509. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Ferrell, Zatezalo, Storch, Paynter, Maynard, Barnhart, Ellington and Criss – Make appointment process for Congressional seats the same as that for the US Senate – To the Judiciary

HB2511. By Del. Foster – Relating generally to hunting and fishing – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2513. By Del. Foster – Relating generally to repealing certain rules – To Government Organization

HB2514. By Del. Keaton, Barnhart, Linville, Holstein, Haynes, Booth, Ferrell, Hardy, Conley and Steele – Relating to the Rural Industrial Site Development Act – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Government Organization

HB2515. By Del. Keaton, Pinson, Wamsley, Linville, Holstein and Conley – Require regulatory agency heads to have one year experience in the regulated industry – To Government Organization

HB2517. By Del. Foster – Removing marijuana as a tested substance from the screening requirements – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2518. By Del. Fast – Allowing a home improvement transaction to be performed under an oral contract – To the Judiciary

HB2519. By Del. Fast – Repealing provision prohibiting employers from discriminating for use of tobacco products – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2520. By Del. Fast – Requiring the Human Rights Commission, when investigating a complaint of discrimination, to specifically include an examination of the intent of the person – To the Judiciary

HB2521. By Del. Fast – Limiting supervision of laying of lines on state rights-of-way – To Government Organization

HB2524. By Del. Fast and Mandt – Modifying the definition of child abuse or neglect to exclude accidental injury – To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then the Judiciary

HB2531. By Del. Fluharty, Lovejoy and Young – Prohibiting use of a person’s credit history in certain insurance transactions – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB2533. By Del. Pushkin and Hansen – Providing a tax credit for obtaining certain certifications by the United States Green Building Council Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design green building rating system (FN) – To Government Organization then Finance

HB2534. By Del. Pushkin – Authorizing possession and smoking of medical cannabis by approved persons – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2535. By Del. Fast – Relating to pyramid promotional schemes – To the Judiciary

HB2538. By Del. Pushkin, Young, Hansen, Zukoff and Rowe – Adding “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the categories covered by the Human Rights Act – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2539. By Del. Pushkin, Rowe and Walker – Directing the Supreme Court of Appeals to create a pilot domestic violence court in Kanawha County (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2540. By Del. Pushkin, Hansen and Walker – Providing tax credits to provide vehicles to certain persons – To Finance

HB2541. By Del. Pushkin, Rowe and Barach – Requiring seat belts on every new school bus – To Education then Finance

HB2542. By Del. Pushkin, Lovejoy, Young and Walker – Relating to wages of persons with disabilities (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2543. By Del. Pushkin – Relating to calculation of the school aid formula based on net enrollment – To Education

HB2545. By Del. Fast, Burkhammer, Foster, Kessinger, Conley, Martin, Pinson, D. Kelly, Pritt, Mazzocchi and Brown – West Virginia Religious Freedom Restoration Act – To the Judiciary

HB2546. By Del. Pushkin, Thompson and Walker – Relating to education to children and adults housed in correctional facilities and regional jails – To Education then Finance

HB2547. By Del. Fluharty, Young, Lovejoy, Zukoff and Hansen – Establishing the “Stay in State” tax credit – To Education then Finance

HB2548. By Del. Pushkin – Requiring urban renewal authorities to submit proposed urban renewal projects to the affected local county boards of health – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB2549. By Del. Pushkin, Lovejoy and Hansen – Creating the Independent Redistricting Commission of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2550. By Del. Pushkin, Walker and Barach – Relating to the cultivation of medical cannabis – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2551. By Del. Pushkin – Relating to consumer protection of new manufactured home warranties – To the Judiciary

HB2552. By Del. Pushkin – Removing the one-time limit on the expungement of certain criminal convictions – To the Judiciary

HB2553. By Del. Pushkin – Relating to the juvenile justice reform oversight committee (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2557. By Del. Pushkin – Increasing access to contraceptive drugs, devices, and procedures – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2558. By Del. Pushkin – Creating a domestic violence registry – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2559. By Del. Pushkin – Prohibiting the private ownership or operation of a prison – To the Judiciary

HB2560. By Del. Pushkin and Walker – Requiring the Public Employees Agency and other health insurance providers to provide mental health parity (FN) – To Banking and Insurance then Finance

HB2562. By Del. Hott, D. Jeffries and D. Kelly – Relating to litter control (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2563. By Del. Hanna and Haynes – Requiring certain municipalities to pay for the incarceration of inmates (FN) – To Political Subdivisions then Finance

HB2567. By Del. Fast and D. Kelly – Relating to the financial responsibility of inmates in relation to civil awards – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2568. By Del. Hott and Martin – Relating to rules for hunting antlered deer – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization

HB2576. By Del. Foster – Creating the Virtual Public Schools Act – To Education

HB2577. By Del. Foster – Create the Statewide Online Education Act (FN) – To Education

HB2578. By Del. Foster – Create the Multi-Door Courthouse Act – To the Judiciary

HB2579. By Del. Foster – Create the Volunteer Immunity and Charitable Organization Liability Limit Act – To the Judiciary

HB2580. By Del. Nestor, McGeehan, Ferrell, Fast, Longanacre, Kimes, Fluharty, D. Kelly, Jennings and Queen – Mandating judgment by a mayor, any individual exercising the mayor’s functions, the police court judge, or municipal judge be obligated to the Model Rules of Judicial Conduct – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2584. By Del. Fluharty and Clark – Prohibiting the home schooling of children in certain circumstances – To Education then the Judiciary

HB2585. By Del. Pushkin and Rowe – Relating generally to forfeiture of contraband – To the Judiciary

HB2586. By Del. Fluharty – Expanding the amount of promise scholarship funds awarded to persons majoring in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2587. By Del. Fluharty – Relating to drug testing of legislators – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2594. By Del. Keaton, Wamsley and Holstein – Creating the Unborn Infants Wrongful Death Act – To the Judiciary

HB2595. By Del. Keaton, Holstein, Barnhart and Wamsley – Prohibit “divisive concepts” from schools, state agencies and any groups receiving state funding – To Workforce Development then Education then the Judiciary

HB2596. By Del. Keaton – Increase the State Police Retirement Benefit multiplier (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB2598. By Del. J. Kelly, Anderson, Mandt, Horst, Barnhart, Conley, Cooper, Zatezalo, Queen, Rohrbach and Graves – Altering the definition of an above ground storage tank – To Energy and Manufacturing then Health and Human Resources

HB2599. By Del. Doyle – Establish fee Retailers to Pay Wholesalers for purchase of plastic bags – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Finance

HB2600. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht and Miller – Require all public contracts be publicly advertised – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB2602. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Horst, Miller, Sypolt, Pritt, Nestor and Mandt – Require special elections to be held same day as primary or general election (FN) – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2603. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Horst, Miller and Pritt – Limit number of visitor bureaus that can exist in a county – To Government Organization

HB2605. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht and Miller – Require that a public service district board that represents more than one community have at least one member from each community – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB2606. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Miller and Holstein – Award military veterans with a “Veterans” license plate (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance

HB2607. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Horst, Miller, Pritt, Holstein and Longanacre – Require all registered voters to produce a photo ID to vote in all public office elections – To the Judiciary

HB2608. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Miller and Holstein – Relating to property taxes dedicated to volunteer fire departments – To Banking and Insurance then Finance

HB2609. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Horst, Miller and Holstein – Establish quick response teams to work with drug users who are arrested (FN) – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then Health and Human Resources

HB2610. By Del. Fluharty and Walker – Prohibiting chairmen of state political parties during or up to one year after the termination of their employment as chairmen of those political parties from registering as lobbyists – To the Judiciary

HB2611. By Del. Pushkin, Rowe and Walker – Establishing the Minority Health Advisory Team (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2612. By Del. Pushkin, McGeehan and Walker – Allowing a bar to purchase liquor from a distillery or a mini-distillery – To the Judiciary

HB2617. By Del. Barnhart, Foster, Keaton and Hamrick – An Act to Establish a Cap on Government Red Tape – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2618. By Del. Fluharty, Hansen, Lovejoy and Rowe – Relating to Good Samaritan Food Donation Act (FN) – To Finance

HB2622. By Del. Skaff, Zukoff, Walker, Lovejoy and Young – College Graduate Tax Credit (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2623. By Del. Skaff, Zukoff, Lovejoy and Young – Providing a tax credit to encourage new teachers to remain in the state (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2624. By Del. Skaff, Boggs and Rowe – Redirecting a percentage of any surplus to state institutions of higher education to restore their state allocation funding levels – To Education then Finance

HB2625. By Del. Skaff, Rowe and Walker – Permitting election day registration of voters (FN) – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2629. By Del. Nestor, Wamsley, Kimble, Conley, Fluharty, Sypolt and Jennings – Expanding the scope of hunting, fishing, and trapping benefits provided to former members of the United States Armed forces (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance

HB2630. By Del. Reynolds, Haynes, Wamsley, Riley, Tully and Hott – Requiring DEP to reimburse fines paid by towns, villages and communities in certain instances (FN) – To Finance

HB2631. By Del. Hott, D. Kelly, Graves, B. Ward, Westfall, Dean, Paynter, Hamrick, Phillips, Mandt and Pritt – Provide for WVDNR officers to be able to work “off duty” – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2635. By Del. Fluharty – Repealing antiquated provisions relating to gaming activities – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then the Judiciary

HB2637. By Del. Skaff and Walker – West Virginia Residential Incentive Tax Credit Act (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2644. By Del. Skaff, Boggs and Maynard – West Virginia Innovation Free-Trade Business Technology Property Valuation Act and the West Virginia Innovation Free-Trade Tax Credit Act (FN) – To Finance

HB2645. By Del. Skaff, D. Jeffries and Rowe – Establishing a class of employees within the West Virginia Public Employees Retirement System consisting of 911 staff (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB2647. By Del. Walker, Fleischauer and Hansen – Prohibiting the use of polystyrene containers – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2653. By Del. Walker, Skaff, Hansen and Young – Providing a tax exemption for income from a qualified retirement plan used to pay for long-term care (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB2654. By Del. Walker and Hansen – Relating to rulemaking for healthcare plans – To Banking and Insurance then Education then Finance

HB2655. By Del. Walker, Skaff, Zukoff and Hansen – Expanding felony hate crime protections to individuals on the basis of perceived or actual sexual orientation – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2657. By Del. Walker and Hansen – Relating to the Antihazing Law – To Education

HB2668. By Del. Criss [By Request of the Division of Highways] – Removing obsolete provisions regarding DOH standards for studded tires and chains – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB2669. By Del. Walker, Fleischauer, Hansen and Rowe – Establishing tax credits for lead abatement in child occupied residences (FN) – To Finance

HB2673. By Del. Criss [By Request of the Division of Highways] – Exempting Division of Highways from Purchasing Division procedures (FN) – To Government Organization

HB2674. By Del. Tully and Bates – Relating to the administration of anesthetics – To Health and Human Resources

HB2677. By Del. Steele, Diserio, D. Jeffries, Lovejoy, Maynard, Barrett, Skaff, Fluharty and D. Kelly [By Request of the Homeland Security & Emergency Management] – Relating to increasing the amount of money for which a purchase may be made without obtaining three bids to ten thousand dollars – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance

HB2685. By Del. Walker – Relating to state certification of industrial hemp and medical cannabis seed – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2686. By Del. Westfall and Hott [By Request of the State of WV Auditor] – Establish a system to remediate fiscal emergencies of local governments (FN) – To Political Subdivisions then Finance

HB2693. By Del. Steele and Foster – Eliminating the Human Rights Commission – To Government Organization

HB2697. By Del. Walker, Barrett, Rowe, Young and Hansen – Relating to unlawful discriminatory practices in categories covered by the Human Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2698. By Del. Walker, Hansen, Evans, Young and Pushkin – Making it illegal to discriminate based on hair texture or hair style – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2707. By Del. Tully – Relating to prescriptive authority for advanced practice registered nurses – To Health and Human Resources

HB2710. By Del. J. Kelly – Providing counties the power to establish a county sales tax under certain circumstances (FN) – To Political Subdivisions then Finance

HB2711. By Del. J. Kelly and Wamsley [By Request of the Consolidated Public Retirement Board] – Permitting persons who are twenty-one years of age or older to operate or be a passenger on a motorcycle without a helmet – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2712. By Del. J. Kelly – Modifying the school calendar to begin not earlier than September 1 and end no later than June 7 – To Education

HB2713. By Del. Criss, Evans and Mandt – WV 2021 Plan for Securing WV Coal Supplies (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2715. By Del. Foster – Creating a State Central Legal Advertising Website (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2716. By Del. Espinosa – West Virginia Public Participation Protection Act – To the Judiciary

HB2717. By Del. Mallow, Holstein, Nestor, Forsht and Conley – Assure West Virginians proper access to water and sewage service at reasonable rates (FN) – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2718. By Del. Mallow, Forsht, Conley and Wamsley – Better protect citizens in the event of a car accident with an uninsured motorist (FN) – To Banking and Insurance then Government Organization

HB2724. By Del. Miller, Rowan, Hott, Paynter, Mallow, Zatezalo, Booth, Reed and Riley – Requesting funding for a raise for State Police (FN) – To Finance

HB2725. By Del. Hansen – Relating to funding for the DEP Office of Oil and Gas (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance

HB2727. By Del. J. Kelly, Criss, Maynard, Conley, Kimes, D. Kelly, Pinson and B. Ward – Providing a special license plate for homeland security individuals – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB2728. By Del. Worrell, Steele, D. Jeffries, Paynter and Bridges – Require all vaccinations for school attendance be included in the West Virginia code – To Education then Health and Human Resources

HB2729. By Del. Worrell, McGeehan, Hardy, Phillips, Steele, Dean, Householder, D. Jeffries, Maynard, J. Jeffries and Paynter – Permit elected officials to carry firearms in the Capitol – To the Judiciary

HB2731. By Del. Young, Fleischauer, Walker and Zukoff – Provide for disclosure of potentially harmful ingredients in menstrual products – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2732. By Del. Hansen, Graves and Skaff – Establishing a penalty for any vehicle that is not a plug-in hybrid vehicle or plug-in electric vehicle for utilizing a parking space that is designated for charging an electric vehicle – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2733. By Del. Longanacre, Wamsley, Nestor, Mandt, Dean, Phillips, Conley, Mallow, Forsht, Ferrell and Hamrick – Relating to the establishment of a Combat Action Badge and Combat Action Ribbon special registration plates – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Government Organization

HB2735. By Del. Burkhammer, Hanna, Martin, Keaton, B. Ward, Pinson, Wamsley and Graves [By Request of the Consolidated Public Retirement Board] – Tax credits for living and deceased organ donors (FN) – To Finance

HB2737. By Del. Worrell – Repeal code relating to inspection of vehicles (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2749. By Del. Lovejoy, Brown, Diserio, Hornbuckle and Williams – Reestablishing prevailing wages for certain state government contracts (FN) – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization then Finance

HB2751. By Del. Westfall and Hott [By Request of the State of WV Auditor] – Modernize the process for dissolution of municipal corporations in this State (FN) – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2752. By Del. Holstein, Pushkin and Ferrell – Prohibiting discrimination in access to organ transplants based on physical or mental disability – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2753. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Miller and Forsht – Provide programs to educate senior citizens (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2754. By Del. Pushkin – Prohibiting smoking in an enclosed motor vehicle when a child under the age of eight is present (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2755. By Del. Pushkin – Requiring the State Board of Education to provide for the routine education of all professional educators – To Education then Finance

HB2759. By Del. Dean, Phillips, Paynter, Bridges, Evans, Hansen, Longanacre, Sypolt and Young – Relating to tax credit for disabled veterans for lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing license – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Finance

HB2761. By Del. Zukoff and Fluharty – Authorizing the Division of Highways to assess local impacts to roadways for activities permitted by the Department of Environmental Protection – To Technology and Infrastructure then Energy and Manufacturing

HB2762. By Del. Steele, Foster, Kessinger, Householder, Hardy, D. Kelly, Barnhart, Martin and D. Jeffries – Exempt from this article any actions arising from the practice of elective abortion or elective abortion relates services – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2771. By Del. Young, Queen, Kessinger, Zukoff, Hansen, Fluharty, Capito, Skaff, Garcia, Hornbuckle and Haynes – Creating the Economic Development Tuition Waiver – To Education then Finance

HB2774. By Del. Cooper – Requiring that a state employee with a commercial driver’s license have a current medical evaluation certification – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2775. By Del. Cooper – Relating to the beginning and expiration of hunting and fishing licenses (FN) – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2777. By Del. Foster, Steele, D. Jeffries, Kimes and Linville – Repeal municipal amusement tax (FN) – To Finance

HB2778. By Del. Foster, Steele, D. Jeffries, Smith, Linville, G. Ward, Burkhammer, Hardy, Jennings, Hanna and Ellington – Create the Education Tax Credit (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2779. By Del. Haynes, G. Ward, Hardy, Mandt, Hanna, Hamrick, Wamsley, Kessinger and Riley – Allow contracted work by state troopers to be counted toward their retirement instead of overtime – To Finance

HB2780. By Del. Foster, Steele, D. Jeffries, Smith, Kimes, Linville and Jennings – Repeal municipal license and tax when state license required – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB2781. By Del. Foster, Steele, D. Jeffries, Kimes, Linville, Hardy and Jennings – To create the Occupational Licensing Legal Fund in the State Treasury (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2782. By Del. Foster, Steele, D. Jeffries and Kimes – Repeal domestic animal tax – To Finance

HB2783. By Del. Steele, Foster, J. Jeffries, McGeehan, Gearheart, Jennings, Sypolt and Kimble – Permitting a licensed physician to grant a medical exemption from the required immunizations for a child to enter a school or a state-regulated child care center (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then Education

HB2792. By Del. Anderson, J. Kelly, Zatezalo, Boggs, Criss and Mandt – Relating to the expansion of direct access to natural gas service for new customers – To Energy and Manufacturing

HB2798. By Del. Boggs, Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker), Hornbuckle, Rohrbach, Rowan, Zukoff, Sypolt, Paynter, Walker, J. Kelly and Haynes – Relating to requiring the Health Department to mandate mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 (MPS1) test for newborn babies, to be known as Embie’s Law – To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then Health and Human Resources

HB2800. By Del. Dean, Paynter, Haynes, Maynard, Ferrell, Toney, Hornbuckle, Wamsley and Rowan – To allow another round of “buy in” to the old public employees retirement plan for those that didn’t last time (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB2806. By Del. Dean, Paynter, Maynard, Booth, Ferrell, Toney, Brown, Hornbuckle and Wamsley – To allow parents to retain their child without losing a year of sports eligibility – To Education then Finance

HB2809. By Del. Anderson – Relating to admissibility of certain evidence in a civil action for damages – To the Judiciary

HB2812. By Del. Anderson – Local Energy Efficiency Partnership Act – To Government Organization then Finance

HB2815. By Del. Maynard and Evans – Requiring air conditioning on all school buses (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2817. By Del. Graves and Pack – Donated Drug Repository Program (FN) – To Health and Human Resources

HB2818. By Del. Graves – Solemn Covenant of the States to Award Prizes for Curing Diseases (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2819. By Del. Cooper – Exempting from the sales tax all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles used as farm equipment (FN) – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Finance

HB2828. By Del. Hanna, Haynes, Holstein, Barnhart, Martin, Wamsley, Pritt, Bridges and Phillips – Firearm Protection Act – To the Judiciary

HB2831. By Del. Graves, Skaff, Ellington, Householder, Pack, Tully, Barrett and Young – Nursing Program Expansion Pilot Program (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB2835. By Del. J. Kelly, Rohrbach, Conley, Toney, Criss, Linville, Mandt, Paynter and Mazzocchi – Requiring the construction, development, acquisition or other establishment of an alcohol or drug treatment facility and drug and alcohol treatment services to obtain a certificate of need – To Health and Human Resources

HB2836. By Del. Evans, Toney, Bridges, Booth, Mazzocchi, Dean, Paynter, Brown, Steele and Maynard – Allow the establishment of a prescriptive public easement on private property for roads or paths traversed by the public in vehicles over a period of 20 or more years – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2838. By Del. Westfall and Queen [By Request of the State of WV Auditor] – Authorize the ordering of restitution to the state for reimbursement of costs incurred for misuse of public funds, and to create the State Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud Fund for use of said funds – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2839. By Del. Thompson, Walker, Young and Doyle – Establish Recovery Can’t Wait Program – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2840. By Del. Thompson, Walker, Young and Doyle – Increase state minimum wage (FN) – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Workforce Development then Finance

HB2841. By Del. Thompson, Walker and Young – Campaign Finance Reform – To the Judiciary

HB2843. By Del. Keaton, Barnhart, Wamsley, Holstein and Haynes – Require medical malpractice insurers to establish a separate insurance pool for doctors who conduct abortions – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB2844. By Del. Keaton, Wamsley and Haynes – Expanding the Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit – To Finance

HB2845. By Del. Keaton – Stop Social Media Censorship Act – To the Judiciary

HB2846. By Del. Keaton and Haynes – A bill dedicating 25% of insurance tax revenue to the PEIA Rainy Day Fund (FN) – To Banking and Insurance then Finance

HB2848. By Del. Thompson, Walker, Young, Doyle, Hornbuckle and Barach – Reinstate WV Prevailing Wage Law (FN) – To Workforce Development then Government Organization then Finance

HB2849. By Del. Thompson, Walker, Young, Doyle, Hornbuckle and Barach – Repeal Right-to-Work legislation (FN) – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2850. By Del. Thompson, Walker, Young, Doyle and Hornbuckle – Establish a Corporate Crime division in the State Police (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then the Judiciary

HB2853. By Del. Steele, Foster, Graves, J. Kelly, Maynard and Keaton – Provide for the unitization of interests in drilling units in connection with shallow horizontal oil or gas wells – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2856. By Del. Statler, Horst, Kimes, Paynter, Toney, Hanna, Williams and Barnhart – Relating to performance metrics for the West Virginia Division of Highways – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB2857. By Del. Statler, Longanacre, Horst, Kimes and Paynter – Prohibiting the placement of the name or likeness of public officials on state road signs – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2858. By Del. Statler, Horst, Kimes, Longanacre, Toney, Hanna, Williams, Barnhart and Hansen – Requiring the Commissioner of Highways to develop a formula for allocating road funds among districts (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB2860. By Del. Statler, Barnhart, Holstein, Longanacre, Bridges, Toney and Hanna – Requiring that open hunting season for big game begin on a Saturday – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2861. By Del. Bates – Relating to medical evaluation reports for workers compensation – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2864. By Del. Young – Remove felonies from reason to disqualify from voting (FN) – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2865. By Del. Mallow, Longanacre and Forsht – Create a Police Officer’s Bill of Rights (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2866. By Del. Foster, Steele, Kimes, Gearheart, Paynter and Toney – Establishing the Municipal Home Rule Program (FN) – To Government Organization then Finance

HB2869. By Del. J. Jeffries, Longanacre, Kimes, Graves, Jennings, McGeehan, Horst, Martin and Householder – To remove any mandatory mask mandate in West Virginia – To the Judiciary

HB2871. By Del. Steele – Providing for the compensation of the Cannabis Commissioner (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB2872. By Del. Young – Relating to statute of limitations for discrimination – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2875. By Del. Bates – Relating to changes to provider contracts related to health benefit plans and Medicaid managed care plans – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2876. By Del. Westfall, Summers and Bates – Modify the five-year waiting period and 100-person minimum for an association health plan, and to allow new flexibility granted under federal rules – To Health and Human Resources

HB2879. By Del. Young – Relating to anti-discrimination protections for independent contractors – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2881. By Del. Steele and Sypolt – Removing Hepatitis B from the list of required vaccinations – To Health and Human Resources then Education

HB2882. By Del. Steele, Foster and Young – Relating to repealing a ban on construction of nuclear power plants – To Energy and Manufacturing then Government Organization

HB2883. By Del. Foster – To ensure that the WV Judiciary remains neutral and detached in matters related to allocation of custodial responsibility and decision-making responsibility of children – To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then the Judiciary

HB2904. By Del. Hansen, Fleischauer, Walker, Williams, Doyle and Statler – Relating to unlawfully using electronic communication devices while driving (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2907. By Del. Foster, Steele, Kimes, Kimble, Haynes and Wamsley – Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting certain ordinances, regulations, local policies, local resolutions, or other legal requirements – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2908. By Del. Foster – Relating to disclosure of information by online marketplaces to inform consumers – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2910. By Del. Foster, Kimble, Haynes, Wamsley, Kessinger, Espinosa, Kimes and Hardy – To modify the allowable number of magistrate judges per county (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2911. By Del. Foster, Kimble, Wamsley, Haynes, Storch, D. Kelly, Kimes and Smith – Relating to eligibility verification for applicants for public assistance – To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then the Judiciary

HB2912. By Del. Steele and Smith – Relating to cannabis and cannabis product sales, growth, and consumption in this state (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary then Finance

HB2919. By Del. Howell, Paynter, Hamrick and Linville – Protect privacy of those who store firearms in WV – To the Judiciary

HB2921. By Del. Young, Fluharty, Pushkin, Zukoff, Rowe and Barach – Permitting anyone over 65 to vote absentee – To the Judiciary

HB2923. By Del. Young, Linville, Dean, Thompson and Garcia – Relating to Social Media privacy and educational institutions – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2925. By Del. Young, Linville, Paynter, Dean, Thompson and Garcia – Relating to data disposal protection – To the Judiciary

HB2926. By Del. Young, Walker, Paynter, Garcia and Thompson – Relating to the Disconnection of Residential Utility during a State of Emergency – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2928. By Del. Young, Thompson, Zukoff and Rowe – The purpose of this bill is to permit registered voters to vote an absentee ballot by mail in all circumstances – To the Judiciary

HB2929. By Del. Young, Fluharty, Pushkin and Zukoff – Allowing the Secretary of State’s office to transmit electronically the total ballots cast, counted, and rejected – To the Judiciary

HB2930. By Del. McGeehan – Require the School Improvement Council appoint two members to a Selection Committee – To Education then the Judiciary

HB2931. By Del. Foster, Kimes, Steele and Barrett – Relating to standardizing the criteria for awarding spousal support – To the Judiciary

HB2934. By Del. Mallow, Forsht, Conley and Miller – Allow local governments to hold property owners more accountable for upkeep of buildings – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB2935. By Del. Mallow, Forsht, Conley, Miller and Hanna – Limit amount a county tax assessor can increase assessed value of antique or classic cars (FN) – To Political Subdivisions then Finance

HB2936. By Del. Criss – To permit the Board of Treasury Investments to compensate appointed members for each meeting attended and to eliminate certain outdated and contradictory investment restrictions. (FN) – To Finance

HB2937. By Del. Hanna – Requiring a vote on school closure or consolidation in certain circumstances – To Education then the Judiciary

HB2943. By Del. Holstein – To unseal adoption records after 21 years of age for adoptees for a one time fee of $30 and issuance of an original birth certificate for the common birth certificate fee. – To the Judiciary

HB2948. By Del. Lovejoy, Brown, Williams, Worrell and Hornbuckle – Mandating coverage for medical care of State Police officers injured in the line of duty (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance

HB2950. By Del. Howell, Martin, Paynter, Hamrick, Linville and Maynard – Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB2951. By Del. Foster, Hamrick, Clark, Mazzocchi, Steele, Kessinger, Householder, Linville and Hardy – Repeal of authority granted to municipalities to levy business and occupation or privilege tax (FN) – To Finance

HB2952. By Del. Foster – Ensure that persons appointed as guardians ad litem in divorce and child custody and parenting cases are properly trained in certified courses of instruction with curricula grounded in the social science bases for determining the best interests of the child (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2954. By Del. Burkhammer, Mandt, Paynter, Martin, Hanna, Worrell, Graves, Pinson and Wamsley – Abortion permitted only in certain instances (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2956. By Del. Bates, Young and Graves – Permit licensed food trucks to operate on the State Capitol Complex during periods in which the Capitol Complex Cafeteria is not operational – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Government Organization

HB2959. By Del. Anderson, J. Kelly, G. Ward, Zatezalo, Hott and Statler – Relating to the financing of environmental pollution control equipment for coal-fired power plants (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing

HB2961. By Del. Barach, Lovejoy, Brown, Rowe, Dean, Griffith, Garcia, Young, Pushkin, Paynter and Fleischauer – Provide protections for employees in legal employment disputes by providing that no employee can be required as a condition of employment to agree to mandatory arbitration – To the Judiciary

HB2963. By Del. Rowe, Linville and Boggs – Establish a website for publicly-available archive of all bridge and road naming resolutions (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB2964. By Del. Gearheart – Prohibit road signs that include public official’s name and likeness – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2967. By Del. Pushkin and Walker – Permitting certain felons to work in licensed behavioral health facilities – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2972. By Del. Smith, Westfall, Steele, Zatezalo, Martin, Householder, Ellington and Pushkin – Allowing a person to manufacture a stated amount of alcoholic liquor for personal consumption – To the Judiciary

HB2973. By Del. Toney, Paynter, Cooper, Dean, Ellington, Ferrell, J. Kelly, Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Rowan – To modify the teacher retirement system so that Tier 2 teachers may use annual/sick leave towards retirement (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB2974. By Del. Smith, Mallow, Conley and Hamrick – To implement a Property Tax Poverty Exemption – School Excess Levy (FN) – To Finance

HB2975. By Del. Hansen and Young – Relating to Well Location Restrictions – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2976. By Del. Martin, Miller, Doyle, Fleischauer, Ellington, Capito, Graves, Kessinger, Steele and Hanna – Allow women to work on inmate road crews (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2977. By Del. Martin, Howell, Paynter, Horst, Bridges, J. Jeffries, Sypolt, Pritt, Hott, Wamsley and Mandt – Allow guns to be carried on capitol grounds – To the Judiciary

HB2978. By Del. Martin, Horst, Holstein, Bridges, J. Jeffries, Sypolt, Paynter, Pritt, Hott, Wamsley and Mandt – Gun carry allowed on college campuses – To Education then the Judiciary

HB2979. By Del. G. Ward, Haynes, Burkhammer, Paynter, Hardy, Horst, J. Kelly, Maynard, McGeehan and Mandt – Creating a tax credit for a manufacturer or power generating facility in West Virginia that purchases and uses coal, oil or gas (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance

HB2980. By Del. Doyle, Hansen, Thompson, Fleischauer and Walker – Amend Groundwater Protection Act to cover Karst Terrain – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2981. By Del. Reynolds, Steele, Cooper, Rohrbach, Ferrell, Storch, Conley, Zatezalo, D. Kelly and Barnhart – Providing veterans with suicide prevention assistance – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Health and Human Resources

HB2984. By Del. Statler, Hansen, Phillips, Rohrbach, Riley, Williams, Lovejoy, Hamrick and Zatezalo – To revise the West Virginia Tax Increment Financing Act to authorize a county commission or municipal levying body to modify the termination times of certain districts (FN) – To Finance

HB2989. By Del. Martin, Foster, Fast, D. Jeffries, Holstein, Mazzocchi, J. Jeffries, Barnhart and Phillips – Requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2990. By Del. Anderson, J. Kelly, Conley, Criss, Barnhart and Fast – Requiring that any municipality or county commission intending to approve a location for a video lottery retailer must first announce their intention to do so and hold a public hearing – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2994. By Del. Pushkin, Young, Walker, Dean, Rowe, Hornbuckle and Skaff – Relating to the special community development school pilot program – To Education

HB2999. By Del. Fast, McGeehan, Kessinger and Gearheart – Relating to property ownership by Farmland Protection Board – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization

HB3000. By Del. Holstein – To allow circuit court judges with at least six years of service to conceal carry if they so desire – To the Judiciary

HB3001. By Del. Worrell, Dean, Young, Wamsley, Pushkin, Storch, Fleischauer and Bates – Creating the Affordable Medicaid Buy-in Program – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB3003. By Del. Young – Relating to the definition of employer for sexual harassment purposes – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB3005. By Del. Young, Thompson, Worrell, Paynter and Dean – Relating to law enforcement warrant for third party information – To the Judiciary

HB3006. By Del. Young, Hornbuckle, Pushkin, Thompson, Barach, Williams, Walker, Diserio and Garcia – Creating a homeless education coordinator for county schools (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB3008. By Del. Rowan – Prohibit the removal of a state government facility in a small community without an impact study (FN) – To Government Organization then Finance

HB3013. By Del. Skaff, Zukoff, Boggs, Pack, Graves, Tully, Lovejoy, Fluharty and Garcia – Provide a state income tax credit for nurses to encourage recruitment and commitment to the profession in this state (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB3016. By Del. Pritt – Require utility and cable companies that operate here to have call centers located in WV – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB3017. By Del. Pritt and Mandt – Remove homeschool testing and portfolio requirements – To Education

HB3018. By Del. Pritt – Providing for expungement of domestic violence pretrial diversions – To the Judiciary

HB3019. By Del. Pritt – Creating the Campus Free Expression Act – To Education then the Judiciary

HB3020. By Del. Pritt and Mandt – Require photo identification on all EBT cards (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB3022. By Del. Pritt – The Campus Self Defense Act – To Education then the Judiciary

HB3023. By Del. Pritt – Places of worship may not be shut down by state of emergency – To the Judiciary

HB3024. By Del. Pritt – Prohibit abortions based on down syndrome – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB3025. By Del. Pritt – An affirmative defense to violation of a parenting plan is a de facto parenting plan – To the Judiciary

HB3026. By Del. Pritt – Prohibit businesses from having licenses revoked for not requiring masks – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then the Judiciary

HB3027. By Del. Pritt – End qualified immunity (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB3028. By Del. Pritt – Right to travel bill – To the Judiciary

HB3031. By Del. Walker, Hansen, Thompson, Hornbuckle, Young and Pushkin – Authorizing civil damages for any person who was subject to an intentionally false report made to law enforcement – To the Judiciary

HB3032. By Del. Walker, Bates, Evans, Hansen, Barach, Zukoff, Fleischauer, Doyle, Hornbuckle and Thompson – Prohibiting discrimination based on an individual’s mental or physical disability in access to organ transplantation – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB3035. By Del. Steele and Foster – Sunsetting the Board of Licensed Dieticians – To Government Organization

HB3036. By Del. Steele and Foster – Sunsetting the Board of Sanitarians (FN) – To Government Organization

HB3039. By Del. Young, Graves, Zukoff, Walker, Thompson and Fleischauer – Exempting certain hygiene products from sales tax (FN) – To Finance

HB3041. By Del. Rowe – Relating to the minimum wage (FN) – To Workforce Development then Finance

HB3043. By Del. Zukoff, Storch, B. Ward, D. Kelly and Fluharty – Relating to transport of persons accused of being mentally ill to mental health relating hearings (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB3048. By Del. Clark – Allow a school district to develop or adopt a program in which the subject of nutrition and exercise education is taught (FN) – To Education

HB3050. By Del. Rowe and Fleischauer – Relating to the intestate share of a decedent’s surviving spouse – To the Judiciary

HB3051. By Del. Mallow, Longanacre, Kimes and Barnhart – Standardize gas and oil contracts – To the Judiciary

HB3052. By Del. Foster – Creating the Interstate Mobility and Universal-Recognition Occupational Licensing Act (the Freedom to Travel Act) – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB3053. By Del. Foster and Steele – Relating to requirements for a registered veterinary nurse – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization

HB3054. By Del. Steele, Foster and Mandt – Expanding definition of who may apply for grandparent visitation – To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then the Judiciary

HB3055. By Del. Barnhart, Holstein, Anderson, Ferrell, Keaton and Zatezalo – To create the “Council on Efficient Government Act” – To Government Organization

HB3056. By Del. Rowe – Increasing the state minimum wage – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB3058. By Del. Foster and Steele – Relating to the General Revenue Fund – To Government Organization then Finance

HB3061. By Del. Wamsley – Relating to fees for Veteran License Plates (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance

HB3062. By Del. Mallow, Forsht, Booth, Bridges, Holstein, Mazzocchi and Kimble – Relating generally to coal fired energy plants and wind power (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance

HB3064. By Del. Wamsley – Provide free hunting and fishing licenses for all disabled veterans (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then the Judiciary

HB3067. By Del. Cooper, Dean, Haynes, Zatezalo and Barnhart – Raise the homestead exemption to 30,000 (FN) – To Finance

HB3068. By Del. Cooper, Haynes, Toney, B. Ward and Anderson – Exempt 100% disabled combat vets from property tax on primary residence (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance

HB3072. By Del. Steele and Foster – Sunset the Board of Forestry (FN) – To Government Organization

HB3073. By Del. Worrell, Lovejoy, Rowan, Rohrbach, Rowe, Hansen, Brown, Young, Wamsley, Hanna and Kessinger – Relating to West Virginia Emergency School Food Act – To Education then Finance

HB3079. By Del. D. Kelly, Ellington, Hanna, Holstein, Kessinger, Mandt, Pushkin, Reed, Rohrbach and Walker – Relating to exempting recovery residences from certain standards – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then Health and Human Resources

HB3080. By Del. D. Kelly, Ellington, Hanna, Holstein, Kessinger, Mandt, Reed and Rohrbach – Relating to making the Bureau of Behavioral Health the certifying agency for recovery residences – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then Health and Human Resources

HB3082. By Del. Anderson, J. Kelly and Espinosa – Stabilizing funding sources for the DEP Division of Air Quality (FN) – To Finance

HB3084. By Del. Maynard, Steele, Anderson, Bridges, Dean, Paynter, J. Kelly, Zatezalo and Clark – Providing commercial discrimination of producers of coal, gas, oil, carbon-based energy, and other products in the State of West Virginia – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB3086. By Del. McGeehan – Exempting motor vehicles from personal property tax – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB3090. By Del. Fleischauer, Pushkin, Young, Kessinger, Bates, Hansen, Doyle, Griffith, Lovejoy and Garcia – Ban-the-Box Act – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB3091. By Del. Fleischauer, Rowe, Hansen, Young, Doyle, Griffith, Lovejoy, Garcia, Skaff and Bates – Requiring Compliance with Generally Accepted Standards of Care (FN) – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB3092. By Del. Fleischauer, Pinson, Thompson, Young, Doyle, Griffith, Lovejoy, Garcia and Skaff – Creating Emergency Healthy Families and Workplaces Act – To Workforce Development then Health and Human Resources

HB3093. By Del. Graves, Foster, Keaton, Kessinger and Pritt – Decoupling active dog racing licenses from racetrack casinos – To the Judiciary

HB3095. By Del. Horst, Dean, J. Jeffries, Mandt, Bridges, Pritt, Kimble and Holstein – To create the “Protection of Property from Warrantless Searches Act” – To the Judiciary

HB3097. By Del. Doyle, Hansen, Rowe, Fleischauer, Barach, Griffith, Bates, Evans, Walker, Young and Pushkin – Create the Corporate Anti-Subsidy Act – To Interstate Cooperation then the Judiciary

HB3098. By Del. Thompson, Walker, Barach and Griffith – Prohibit at-will employment and mandate that employees may only be dismissed for cause after completing a probationary period – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB3099. By Del. Keaton, Barnhart, Pinson and Holstein – Relating to grandparents’ rights to visit grandchildren – To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then the Judiciary

HB3102. By Del. Cooper, Toney, Haynes and Barnhart – Requiring Director of transportation to have experience in transportation department – To Education

HB3103. By Del. Thompson and Young – Educational Employee Tax Credit (FN) – To Finance

HB3104. By Del. Gearheart – Eliminating specific statutory restrictions on outdoor advertisement – To Government Organization

HB3108. By Del. Martin – Establish the WV Constitution and the WV Code as the primary law in WV – To the Judiciary

HB3109. By Del. Thompson, Dean and Young – Salary increase for teachers and school service personnel (FN) – To Finance

HB3110. By Del. Young, Wamsley, Thompson, Hornbuckle, Walker and Barach – Student Suicide Prevention – ID Cards (FN) – To Education

HB3111. By Del. Thompson and Barach – Supporting Students Who Are Parents Act – To Education

HB3112. By Del. Thompson, Evans, Hansen, Young, Pushkin, Griffith, Walker, Zukoff and Barach – Requiring Trauma-informed Employee training for employees of Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Government Organization

HB3113. By Del. Young, Fluharty, Pushkin and Hornbuckle – Removing certain drugs from schedule 1 – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB3115. By Del. Thompson, Walker, Barach, Griffith, Zukoff and Young – Guarantee Earned Sick Days for every worker (FN) – To Workforce Development then Finance

HB3116. By Del. Thompson, Evans, Hansen, Griffith, Young, Walker, Pushkin, Zukoff and Barach – Establish an Earned Income Tax Credit (FN) – To Finance

HB3117. By Del. Thompson, Walker, Griffith, Young and Zukoff – Establish technology/remote work tax deduction from state income tax (FN) – To Finance

HB3118. By Del. Barach, Brown, Doyle, Griffith, Bates, Pushkin, Thompson, Worrell, Hansen and Skaff – Prohibiting certain noncompete or conflict of interest provisions in employment contracts – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB3119. By Del. Martin – Relating to access of records in controlled substance monitoring – To Health and Human Resources

HB3120. By Del. Thompson, Evans, Griffith, Young, Walker, Pushkin, Zukoff and Barach – Providing for continuity of medical care for newly-incarcerated people (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then the Judiciary

HB3121. By Del. Rowe – Providing for collection of data regarding police encounters that are not traffic stops – To the Judiciary

HB3122. By Del. Riley and Rowe – Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB3123. By Del. Thompson, Walker, Barach, Griffith, Young and Zukoff – Family Leave Program: Provide paid time off for workers to care for a family member (FN) – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB3124. By Del. Thompson, Walker, Barach, Griffith, Diserio, Young and Dean – Permit collective bargaining for public employees (FN) – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB3125. By Del. Thompson, Boggs, Dean and Barach – Mandating that teachers receive supplemental pay for compelled teaching outside of established schedule (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB3126. By Del. Thompson, Hornbuckle, Walker, Young, Griffith, Barach and Dean – Public School Protection Act (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB3127. By Del. Westfall and Sypolt – Relating to Public Utilities Audit – To Government Organization then Finance

HB3135. By Del. Pritt – Make gold and silver legal tender in WV – To Banking and Insurance then Finance

HB3136. By Del. Steele, Storch, Householder, Clark, Hamrick, Barrett, Foster and Haynes – Repeal code relating to wagering or betting on elections – To the Judiciary

HB3138. By Del. Foster, Riley, Paynter, Phillips, Steele and McGeehan – To update the requirements of the state director of health to quarantine and enforce regulations in a specific place – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB3139. By Del. Maynard, Steele, J. Jeffries, Statler, Booth, Sypolt, Holstein, Queen, Dean and Paynter – To allow for full-time paid employees of a Volunteer Fire Company to participate in the West Virginia Public Employee Retirement System. (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB3140. By Del. Walker, Evans, Thompson, Pushkin, Bates, Rowe, Boggs and Doyle – Allowing disabled persons to operate small electric vehicles on the Greenbrier Trail – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization

HB3141. By Del. Rowe, Hansen, Doyle, Walker, Hornbuckle, Pushkin and Fleischauer – Designating February 3 as “Freedom Day,” to memorialize the February 3, 1865 Act by the Legislature that abolished slavery in West Virginia – To Government Organization

HB3142. By Del. Barnhart – Relating to electric bicycles – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB3143. By Del. Pritt – Prohibit county clerk from charging or prohibiting person from taking pictures of public documents – To the Judiciary

HB3144. By Del. Pritt – Repeal section relating to circuit courts having limited jurisdiction to hear divorce cases – To the Judiciary

HB3145. By Del. Pushkin – Providing certain exemptions from recovery residence standards for group housing facilities of 50 beds or more – To Health and Human Resources

HB3147. By Del. Doyle and Evans – Increasing the tax on the privilege of severing natural gas and oil (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance

HB3149. By Del. Statler and Kessinger – Revise existing standards and establish the burden of proof imposed on civil litigants seeking to circumvent corporate structure in civil litigation – To the Judiciary

HB3153. By Del. McGeehan – Eliminate the WV Fusion Center (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Government Organization

HB3155. By Del. Fast, Householder, Criss, Mazzocchi and Lovejoy – Provide for a raise for private investigators hired by public defender offices or court appointed panel attorneys (FN) – To Finance

HB3160. By Del. Young and Griffith – Creating online voters’ guide – To the Judiciary

HB3161. By Del. Young and Griffith – Relating to online privacy protection for minors – To the Judiciary

HB3163. By Del. Young, Pushkin, Fluharty, Walker and Thompson – Second Look Sentencing Act – To the Judiciary

HB3166. By Del. Young, Pushkin, Garcia, Fluharty, Walker and Thompson – Prohibit Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from making inmates pay co-payment for medical or dental service by a doctor or nurse (FN) – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB3167. By Del. Young, Pushkin, Fluharty, Zukoff, Walker and Thompson – Access to Rehabilitation Act – To Finance

HB3168. By Del. Young, Thompson, Barach, Griffith and Lovejoy – Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce (FN) – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Government Organization

HB3170. By Del. Young, Fleischauer, Bates, Walker, Griffith, Barach, Thompson, Lovejoy and Hansen – Relating to wholesale importation of prescription drugs – To Health and Human Resources

HB3174. By Del. Young – Require Correctional Facilities to provide free feminine hygiene products (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB3176. By Del. Walker – Requiring sharps containers in all state buildings and facilities where the public is allowed – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB3178. By Del. Pritt – Suspend state government pay if business is shut down due to a pandemic (FN) – To Government Organization then Finance

HB3179. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Mandt and Forsht – Limit property tax increases on certain individuals (FN) – To Finance

HB3180. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Mandt and Forsht – Require all tax assessments be done on a periodic schedule (FN) – To Finance

HB3184. By Del. Bates – Including workers’ compensation providers in the insurance prior authorization process – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB3186. By Del. Bates – Relating to PEIA inpatient rates (FN) – To Banking and Insurance then Finance

HB3187. By Del. Pritt – Prohibit parents from being restricted from monitoring virtual public education classrooms – To Education then the Judiciary

HB3188. By Del. Walker, Pushkin, Fleischauer, Fluharty, Young and Hansen – Making expungement of records for certain defendants found not guilty or have had charges dismissed to occur without petitioning the court – To the Judiciary

HB3190. By Del. Dean, Paynter, Kimes, Maynard, Booth, Haynes, Hanna, Ferrell and Wamsley – Allow anyone with a master’s degree to sit for WV Bar exam and become licensed attorney – To Education then the Judiciary

HB3192. By Del. Graves – Creating the West Virginia Farm Fresh Dairy Act – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Health and Human Resources

HB3193. By Del. Walker, Young, Thompson, Rowe and Hansen – Relating to obtaining an appropriate gender marker for state documents – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB3195. By Del. Hamrick and Hanna – To repeal the extra $200 fee for electric vehicle registration and $100 for hybrid vehicle registration (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB3196. By Del. Hamrick and Hornbuckle – Ensuring those citizens qualified for an expungement receive the expungement they are entitled – To the Judiciary

HB3197. By Del. Kimble, Sypolt, Steele, Foster, Kimes, Pritt, Horst, Fast, G. Ward, Mazzocchi and McGeehan – Allow Religious Exemptions for vaccines – To Health and Human Resources

HB3198. By Del. Hansen, Queen, Evans, Anderson, Hornbuckle, Skaff and Rowe – Establishing a program to facilitate the recovery of areas of the state that have been impacted by the reduction of coal production and consumption (FN) – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Finance

HB3201. By Del. Young – Creating the Food Infrastructure Grant – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB3204. By Del. Steele – Relating to custodial interrogation of a child – To the Judiciary

HB3205. By Del. Foster – Relating to medical marijuana – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB3207. By Del. Thompson and Barach – Protecting teacher work schedules – To Education

HB3209. By Del. Barach, Young, Linville, Rowe, Ferrell, Pritt, Skaff, Pushkin, Graves and Griffith – Excepting persons previously commissioned as a notary public from requirement to have a high school diploma or its equivalent in order to be recommissioned as a notary public – To the Judiciary

HB3210. By Del. Doyle, Hansen, Evans, Hornbuckle and Fleischauer – Department of Commerce to assist qualified tourism projects – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB3211. By Del. Doyle, Hornbuckle, Barach, Young, Griffith and Fleischauer – State Police Review Board – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB3212. By Del. Thompson – Establish a system to fund and provide childcare for workers in “essential positions.” – To Workforce Development then Finance

HB3216. By Del. Thompson – Establish an excess compensation tax on the income of corporate executives under certain circumstances (FN) – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary then Finance

HB3219. By Del. Graves – Decoupling horse racing from licensed racetrack casinos (FN) – To Government Organization then Finance

HB3220. By Del. Pack, Keaton, Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Longanacre, Haynes, Kimble, Burkhammer and Hanna – Restrictions on Taxpayer funded lobbying – To Government Organization

HB3222. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Mandt and Forsht – Assure West Virginians proper access to water and sewage service at reasonable rates (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB3223. By Del. Pack – Prohibit state, county, and municipal governments from dedicating or naming any public structure for a public official who is holding office at the time – To Government Organization

HB3224. By Del. Young – Establish food desert produce pilot program (FN) – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization

HB3225. By Del. Young and Worrell – Hunger-Free Campus Act – To Education then Finance

HB3227. By Del. Griffith – To provide a means to classify when medications should be continued or stopped for patients – To Health and Human Resources

HB3228. By Del. Griffith – To require a new written, phoned, or e-mail prescription order within 72 hours of a prescription change – To Health and Human Resources

HB3229. By Del. Griffith – To require all prescribers of medication to include their purpose for prescribing the medication to the patient – To Health and Human Resources

HB3230. By Del. Pethtel – Prohibiting dangerous materials being placed on highways – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB3231. By Del. Conley and Riley – Public Utilities not required to pay interest on security deposits – To the Judiciary

HB3233. By Del. Pritt – Prohibit electronic ballots – To the Judiciary

HB3234. By Del. Pritt – Ban civil asset forfeiture unless person convicted – To the Judiciary

HB3235. By Del. Hamrick – To establish the Vegetable Garden Protection Act – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization

HB3236. By Del. Toney – Relating to pay for Board of Education members – To Education then Finance

HB3237. By Del. Pushkin – Establishing of the West Virginia Public Participation Act – To the Judiciary

HB3238. By Del. Young and Worrell – Establish Food Waste Task Force (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then Government Organization

HB3239. By Del. Barach, Doyle, Walker, Hornbuckle, Griffith, Young, Pushkin, Fleischauer, Hansen, Diserio and Thompson – Promoting the long term development of a more diversified energy generation and production portfolio in this state – To Energy and Manufacturing

HB3241. By Del. Evans – Big Creek Cape Coalwood Commission – To Government Organization then Finance

HB3242. By Del. Fluharty, Zukoff, Garcia, Young and Hornbuckle – Exempting law enforcement and emergency vehicles from paying turnpike tolls (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB3243. By Del. Steele – Relating to deputies transferring to another department within the civil service system – To the Judiciary

HB3244. By Del. Toney – To establish a state bank of West Virginia (FN) – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB3245. By Del. Hamrick – The Protection of All Property from Warrantless Searches Act – To the Judiciary

HB3246. By Del. Hamrick – Protecting Everyone’s Constitutional Rights Act – To the Judiciary

HB3247. By Del. Fleischauer, Walker, Zukoff, Young, Storch, Sypolt, Skaff, Lovejoy, Brown and Fluharty – Creating the Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan Fair Pay Act – To the Judiciary

HB3248. By Del. Foster – Eliminating the food handler examination and card – To Health and Human Resources

HB3249. By Del. Foster – Reducing to one year the deadline for right to set aside deed – To the Judiciary

HB3251. By Del. Fluharty, Zukoff, Garcia, Young, Hornbuckle and Bates – Exempting school buses with students on board from paying turnpike tolls – To Education then Finance

HB3253. By Del. Hamrick – Relating to late fees for property taxes (FN) – To Finance

HB3257. By Del. Pritt – Faithless Elector law (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB3258. By Del. Pritt – Requiring party affiliation on school board elections – To the Judiciary

HB3259. By Del. Pritt – Prohibit state funding for any organization that performs abortions – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB3261. By Del. Pritt – Relating to adoption attorneys – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB3262. By Del. Pritt – Allowing for child support arrears agreements that the Family Court must accept – To the Judiciary

HB3263. By Del. Pritt – Relating to creating the refugee information act (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB3264. By Del. Pritt – Provide for crime of impersonating non-public persons on social media (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB3265. By Del. Pritt – Require an ultrasound prior to abortion – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB3267. By Del. Wamsley, Booth and Haynes – Relating to inventory tax reduction (FN) – To Finance

HB3268. By Del. Paynter, Gearheart, Dean, Bridges and Smith – To require independent, third party audits every 3 years of all public utilities in West Virginia who have over 2,000 customers – To the Judiciary

HB3269. By Del. Worrell – To require the Department of Environmental Protection to assume responsibility of cost and permitting of dams that are deemed to be under state control (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB3270. By Del. Paynter, Kessinger, Householder, Summers, Dean and Worrell – To exempt the first $35,000 of retirement income for senior citizens in West Virginia who are 60 years and older from state income taxation (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB3271. By Del. Haynes – Providing that the WVSSAC promulgate rules relating to the right to broadcast interscholastic athletic events – To Education

HB3272. By Del. Thompson – Establish a Fair Workweek for West Virginia, that accounts for predictability pay, split-shift pay, on-call pay, and an advance-notice provision (FN) – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB3273. By Del. Haynes – A bill relating to pre-need funeral solicitation – To the Judiciary

HB3274. By Del. Pack – To prohibit credited time for legislative pensions (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB3276. By Del. Bates – Creating parity for mental health services – To Health and Human Resources

HB3277. By Del. Bates – To amend the existing health insurance clean claims law to include workers’ compensation providers – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB3278. By Del. Young – Create Intergenerational Poverty Task Force – To Government Organization

HB3279. By Del. Griffith – Incentivizing the Sale of Healthy, Local Produce (FN) – To Finance

HB3280. By Del. Rowe – Relating to assault with bodily fluids (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB3281. By Del. J. Kelly, Steele, Booth, Bridges, Cooper, Barnhart and D. Kelly – To put cable television network providers under the purview of the PSC for any rate increases or reductions of channels available to customers – To Government Organization

HB3282. By Del. Thompson, Pushkin and Hornbuckle – Establish caps on the numbers of students per classroom at all grade levels (FN) – To Education

HB3284. By Del. Rowan, Miller, Toney, Dean and Paynter – To differentiate the roles of public high school teachers – To Education

HB3303. By Del. D. Kelly, Boggs, Capito, Fast, Westfall and L. Pack – Relating to clarifying the process of filling vacancies on ballots – To the Judiciary

HB3312. By Del. Steele – Establishing a memorial to child labor and child workers who died in the course of employment in this state – To Government Organization