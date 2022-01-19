Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 19

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

8th day of the Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 9: Designating January 19, 2022, as WV Tourism Day

THIRD READING

There are no bills on Third Reading for Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

SECOND READING

SB 244: Relating to appointment of judges to Intermediate Court of Appeals

FIRST READING

SB 253 : Relating to voting precincts and redistricting

: Relating to voting precincts and redistricting

Scheduled Committee Meetings

9 a.m. WVU Economic Outlook (House Chamber)

1 p.m.: Economic Development (451M)

SB 4 : Repealing ban on construction of nuclear power plants

: Repealing ban on construction of nuclear power plants SB 51 : Relating to WV Film Industry Investment Act

: Relating to WV Film Industry Investment Act SB 231: Relating generally to broadband connectivity

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

Presentations: Discussing potential legislation for 2022 Session

o Consolidated Public Retirement Board – Teresa Miller, Chief Operating Officer/Deputy Director

o Municipal Pensions Oversight Board – Blair Taylor, Exe. Director MPOB

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

3 p.m. – Budget Presentation : West Virginia Public Service Commission

: West Virginia Public Service Commission 3:30 p.m. – Budget Presentation : West Virginia PSC Consumer Advocate Division

: West Virginia PSC Consumer Advocate Division 4 p.m. – Budget Presentation: West Virginia Lottery

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

· Com. Sub. for SB 334: Miscellaneous Rules Bundle

o Includes: SB 334, Department of Agriculture rule relating to feeding of untreated garbage to swine; SB 335, Department of Agriculture rule relating to commercial feed; SB 336, Department of Agriculture rule relating to enrichment of flour and bread law regulations; SB 337, Department of Agriculture rule relating to fruits and vegetables certification of potatoes for seedling purposes; SB 338, Department of Agriculture rule relating to Fresh Food Act; SB 339, Department of Agriculture rule relating to auctioneers; SB 340, Department of Agriculture rule relating to hemp products; SB 341, Commissioner of Agriculture rule relating to livestock care standards; SB 342, Department of Agriculture rule relating to Rural Rehabilitation Program; SB 343, Department of Agriculture rule relating to Farm-to-Food Bank Tax Credit; SB 344, Department of Agriculture rule relating to farmers markets; SB 345, Department of Agriculture rule relating to seed certification; SB 346, Auditor rule relating to procedure for local levying bodies to apply for permission to extend time to meet as levying body; SB 347, Auditor rule relating to accountability requirements for state funds and grants; SB 348, Board Chiropractic Examiners rule relating to chiropractic telehealth practice; SB 349, Contractor Licensing Board rule relating to Contractor Licensing Act; SB 350, Board of Examiners in Counseling rule relating to licensing rule; SB 351, Board of Examiners in Counseling rule relating to licensed professional counselors fees rule; SB 352, Board of Examiners in Counseling rule relating to marriage and family therapist licensing rule; SB 353, Board of Examiners in Counseling rule relating to marriage and family therapist fees rule; SB 354, Dangerous Wild Animal Board rule relating to dangerous wild animal; SB 355, Board of Dentistry rule relating to WV Board of Dentistry; SB 356, Board of Dentistry rule relating to formation and approval of professional limited liability companies; SB 357, Board of Dentistry rule relating to formation and approval of dental corporation and dental practice ownership; SB 358, Board of Dentistry rule relating to continuing education requirements; SB 359, Board of Dentistry rule relating to administration of anesthesia by dentists; SB 360, Board of Dentistry rule relating to expanded duties of dental hygienists and dental assistants; SB 361, Board of Dentistry rule relating to teledentistry; SB 362, WV Board of Funeral Service Examiners rule relating to fee schedule; SB 363, Massage Therapy Board rule relating to general provisions; SB 364, Board of Medicine rule relating to licensing and disciplinary procedures: physicians, podiatric physicians, and surgeons; SB 365, Board of Medicine rule relating to licensure, practice requirements, disciplinary and complaint procedures, continuing education, and physician assistants; SB 366, Board of Medicine rule relating to dispensing of prescription drugs by practitioners; SB 367, Board of Medicine rule relating to continuing education for physicians and podiatric physicians; SB 368, Board of Medicine rule relating to practitioner requirements for accessing WV Controlled Substances Monitoring Program Database; SB 369, Board of Medicine rule relating to establishment and regulation of limited license to practice medicine and surgery at certain state veterans nursing home facilities; SB 370, Board of Medicine rule relating to registration to practice during declared state of emergency; SB 371, Board of Medicine rule relating to telehealth and interstate telehealth registration for physicians, podiatric physicians, and physician assistants; SB 372, Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to licensing procedures for osteopathic physicians; SB 373, Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to osteopathic physician assistants; SB 374, Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to practitioner requirements for controlled substances licensure and accessing WV Controlled Substances Monitoring Program Database; SB 375, Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to telehealth practice and interstate telehealth registration for osteopathic physicians and physician assistants; SB 376, Board of Pharmacy rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacist care; SB 377, Board of Pharmacy rule relating to Controlled Substances Monitoring Program; SB 378, Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacists; SB 379, PSC rule relating to occupancy of customer-provided conduit; SB 380, Real Estate Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board rule relating to requirements for licensure and certification; SB 381, Real Estate Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board rule relating to renewal of licensure or certification; SB 382, Real Estate Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board rule relating to renewal of appraisal management companies; SB 383, Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to limited prescriptive authority for nurses in advanced practice; SB 384, Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to telehealth practice; SB 385, Secretary of State rule relating to voter registration at DMV; SB 386, Secretary of State rule relating to voter registration list maintenance by Secretary of State; SB 387, Secretary of State rule relating to Combined Voter Registration and Driver Licensing Fund; SB 388, Secretary of State rule relating to use of digital signatures; SB 389, Secretary of State rule relating to regulation of political party headquarters finances; SB 390, Secretary of State rule relating to standards and guidelines for electronic notarization, remote online notarization, and remote ink notarization; SB 391, Secretary of State rule relating to real property electronic recording standards and regulations; SB 392, Board of Social Work Examiners rule relating to qualifications for profession of social work; SB 393, Social Work Examiners rule relating to continuing education for social workers and providers; SB 394, Board of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology rule relating to licensure of speech-pathology and audiology; SB 395, Treasurer rule relating to Substitute Checks, Exceptional Items Fund; SB 396, Treasurer rule relating to procedures for deposit of moneys with State Treasurer’s Office by state agencies; SB 397, Treasurer rule relating to selection of state depositories for disbursement accounts through competitive bidding; SB 398, Treasurer rule relating to selection of state depositories for receipt accounts; SB 399, Treasurer rule relating to procedures for processing payments from State Treasury; SB 400, Treasurer rule relating to reporting debt; SB 401, Treasurer rule relating to procedures for fees in collections by charge, credit, or debit card or by electronic payment; SB 402, Treasurer rule relating to procedures for providing services to political subdivisions

Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, January 19, 2022

· SB 426: Increasing rate of taxation on cigarettes and tobacco-related products (FN) (Takubo; Finance)

· SB 427: Permitting WV Board of Medicine investigators to carry concealed weapon (Takubo; Judiciary)

· SB 428: Relating generally to minimum wage (Geffert; Workforce then Finance)

· SB 429: Increasing exclusion from state personal income tax for members of PERS (FN) (Sypolt; Finance)

· SB 430: Modifying witness fee rate paid by state to match federal court system (Grady, Clements, Phillips, Roberts, Stover; Judiciary)

· SB 431: Relating generally to Uniform Controlled Substances Act (Weld; Judiciary)

· SB 432: Providing one-time bonus for Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System (FN) (Nelson, Clements; Finance)

· SB 433: Relating to municipal fire departments (Nelson; Government Organization then Judiciary)

· SB 434: Updating authority to airports for current operations (Nelson; Government Organization then Judiciary)

· SB 435: Awarding service weapon to retiree from Division of Protective Services (Trump; Judiciary)

· SB 436: Correcting code citation for authority of State Fire Marshal (Trump; Government Organization)

· SB 437: Providing for early discharge of parolees (Trump; Judiciary)

· SCR 13: US Army PFC Joseph Stanley McKinney Memorial Bridge (Stover, Grady, Maynard, Phillips, Roberts, Sypolt, Woodrum)

· SCR 14: US Army SSGT Elson M Kuhn Memorial Bridge (Takubo)

· SCR 15: US Army PVT Shirley E Bailey Memorial Bridge (Takubo)

· SR 11: Recognizing contributions of aviation and aerospace in WV (Romano)

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES

House Convenes at 11:00 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR – 11 A. M.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4059 – Clarifying that new Department of Health and Human Resources’ Deputy Commissioners are exempt from civil service (Rohrbach) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 4060 – Repealing outdated sections of code relating to health (Rohrbach) (Regular)

FIRST READING

S. B. 8 – Relating generally to state’s savings and investment programs (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending) (Steele) (Effective From Passage)

HOUSE COMMITTEE SCHEDULE:

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4067 – To make certain agency reports electronic or eliminating certain agency reports altogether (Steele) (Regular)

Agriculture and Natural Resources – 8 a.m. – Room 434 M

Banking and Insurance – 9 a.m. – Room 462 M

Political Subdivisions – 9:30 a.m. – Room 418 M

Workforce Development – 1 p.m. – TBA

Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services – 1 p.m. – Room 434 M

Committee on the Judiciary – 3 p.m. – Room 418 M

Committee on Finance – 3 p.m. – Room 462 M

Committee on Education– 3 p.m. – Room 434 M

Committee on Government Organization– 3 p.m. – House Chamber

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

HB4253. By Del. Ellington, Toney and Smith – Relating to School Building Authority – To Education

HB4254. By Del. Burkhammer, Foster, Steele and Linville – Repeal chapter of code relating to Miners’ Health Safety and Training – To Energy and Manufacturing then Government Organization

HB4255. By Del. Burkhammer, Pinson, Maynor, Worrell, Martin, Linville, Mazzocchi and Hanna – Abortion permitted only in certain instances – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB4256. By Del. Burkhammer, Foster, Hanna, Martin, Booth, Riley, Jennings and Hardy – Removing certain requirements from WV Jobs Act – To Workforce Development then Government Organization

HB4257. By Del. D. Jeffries, Summers, Rohrbach, Tully, G. Ward, Bates, Jennings, Worrell, Rowan, Forsht and Mallow – Require visitation immediately following a procedure in a health care facility – To Health and Human Resources

HB4258. By Del. Gearheart, Smith, Zatezalo, Hamrick and Ferrell – To allow landowners to pay hunters to hunt their property – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB4259. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff – Creating the West Virginia Small Business Jumpstart Act (FN) – To Finance

HB4260. By Del. Steele and Foster – Creating the State Central Legal Advertising website – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB4261. By Del. Summers, Rohrbach, D. Jeffries, G. Ward, Jennings, Steele, Bates, Pushkin, Foster, Linville and Skaff – Relating to the practice of optometry – To Health and Human Resources then Government Organization

HB4262. By Del. Steele and Foster – Relating to licensure for polygraph examiners (FN) – To Government Organization

HB4263. By Del. Rohrbach, Reed, Tully, Pack, G. Ward, Bates, D. Jeffries, Rowan, Forsht and Mallow – Prohibit the practice of white bagging – To Health and Human Resources

HB4264. By Del. Boggs, Queen, Westfall and Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) – Change name of Glenville State College to “Glenville State University” (FN) – To Education

HB4265. By Del. Steele, Foster and Wamsley – Eliminate sales tax on Professional Employment Organization’s administration fees (FN) – To Finance

HB4266. By Del. Reed, B. Ward, Forsht, Barrett, Mandt, Hanna, Mallow, Hardy, Worrell, Booth and Clark – Relating to limited liability companies – To Government Organization

HB4267. By Del. Reed, Foster, Rohrbach, Steele, Booth, Worrell, Mandt, Dean, Paynter, B. Ward and Riley – Prohibits Chain Community Pharmacy Productivity Quotas for Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB4268. By Del. Reed, Clark, Forsht, Mandt, Westfall, Wamsley, Queen, Mallow, Booth and Jennings – Relating to two person consent for recording (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB4269. By Del. Rowe, Garcia, Young, Barach, Evans and Fleischauer – Require PSC to annually report to Legislative Committee on the ratepayer utility costs over the prior 15 years and projected over the next 5 years, all adjusted for inflation. – To Government Organization

HB4270. By Del. Reed, Wamsley, Pack, Ferrell, Mandt, Mallow, Worrell, Dean, Paynter, B. Ward and Sypolt – Relating to the Elimination of Daylight Savings Time – To Government Organization

HB4271. By Del. Criss and Maynard [By Request of the WV Treasurer’s Office] – To establish the West Virginia Security for Public Deposits Act – To Banking and Insurance then Finance

HB4272. By Del. Reed, B. Ward, Forsht, Hardy, Mallow, Worrell, Rowan, Mandt, Hanna, Dean and Paynter – Reciprocity for inspection stickers on new cars purchased in neighboring states – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB4273. By Del. Reed, Smith, Jennings, Sypolt, B. Ward, Booth, Mallow, Worrell, Mandt, Paynter and Foster – Related to fines for trespassing – To the Judiciary

HB4274. By Del. Hott, D. Jeffries, D. Kelly, Tully, Jennings, Dean, Mallow, Longanacre, Worrell, Kimble and Rowan – To ensure that hospitals do not provide lesser treatment to unvaccinated individuals as opposed to vaccinated individuals – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB4275. By Del. Westfall – Establishing County Emergency Declaration Fund (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance

HB4276. By Del. Rohrbach, Reed, Summers, Tully, D. Jeffries, Pack, G. Ward, Bates, Jennings, Worrell and Rowan – Permit WVU to create a Parkinson’s disease registry – To Health and Human Resources

HB4277. By Del. Steele and Foster – Relating to sunset of the James “Tiger” Morton Catastrophic Illness Commission – To Government Organization

HB4278. By Del. Steele, Foster and Wamsley – Relating to repayment of legal services when payment is made by the state for public defender services – To the Judiciary

HB4279. By Del. Statler, Bridges, Jennings, Kimes, Lovejoy, Paynter, Pethtel, Toney and B. Ward – Relating generally to the distribution of certain taxes and surcharges to benefit volunteer and part-volunteer fire departments – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Finance

HB4280. By Del. Barnhart, Keaton, Pack, Maynor and G. Ward – To increase the amount of money given to jurors per day (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB4281. By Del. Pinson, B. Ward, D. Kelly, Keaton, Fast, D. Jeffries and Honaker – Relating to the operation of a vehicle on a roadway covered by water – To the Judiciary

HB4282. By Del. Steele and Wamsley – Relating to establishing next generation 911 services in this state – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB4283. By Del. Steele, Foster and Wamsley – Relating to penalties for conspiracy to commit murder (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB4284. By Del. Steele – Relating to magistrate employee appointments – To the Judiciary

HB4285. By Del. Steele and Foster – Relating to real estate appraiser licensing board requirements – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB4286. By Del. Steele and Foster – Relating to exempting persons employed as attorneys from the civil service system – To Government Organization

HB4287. By Del. Reed, Hardy, Rowan, Mandt, Booth, Hanna, Mallow, Worrell, Barrett, Clark and Dean – Update the Unemployment Benefits system to an online system – To Finance

HB4288. By Del. Steele, Foster, Rohrbach, D. Jeffries and Wamsley – Relating to expanding the practice of auricular acudetox to professions approved by the acupuncturist board – To Health and Human Resources then Government Organization

HB4289. By Del. Ellington, Statler, Toney, Smith, Clark, Horst, Jennings, Maynor, Kessinger, Bridges and Tully – Establishing the behavioral health workforce education initiative at the Higher Education Policy Commission – To Education then Finance