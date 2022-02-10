Around the Rotunda: W.Va. legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 10

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

29th day of the Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

ACTIVITIES CALENDAR: Nurses Day and WV Professional Educators Day, and the Human Rights Commission will be in the Upper House Rotunda

WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Com. Sub. for SCR 28 : US Army PVT Garland Lee Loudermilk Memorial Bridge

: US Army PVT Garland Lee Loudermilk Memorial Bridge Com. Sub. for SCR 29 : Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge

: Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge SR 22: Commemorating 250th anniversary of Berkeley County

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 6 : Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability

: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 312 : Authorization for Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4151)

: Authorization for Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4151) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 419 : Establishing pilot project to evaluate impact of certain post-substance use disorder residential treatments

: Establishing pilot project to evaluate impact of certain post-substance use disorder residential treatments Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 533 : Relating to funding for health sciences and medical schools in state

: Relating to funding for health sciences and medical schools in state Eng. SB 540 : Allowing municipal fire departments provide retirees with service weapon in certain circumstances

: Allowing municipal fire departments provide retirees with service weapon in certain circumstances Eng. SB 546 : Expanding uses of fees paid by students at higher education institutions

: Expanding uses of fees paid by students at higher education institutions Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 550 : Relating to funding for higher education institutions – (With right to amend)

: Relating to funding for higher education institutions – (With right to amend) Eng. SB 576 : Relating to unemployment insurance and COVID-19 vaccination requirement

: Relating to unemployment insurance and COVID-19 vaccination requirement Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3220 : Restrictions on Taxpayer funded lobbying – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Restrictions on Taxpayer funded lobbying – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4074 : Require schools provide eating disorder and self-harm training for teacher and students – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Require schools provide eating disorder and self-harm training for teacher and students – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4276: WVU to create a Parkinson’s disease registry – (Com. title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 25 : Updating provisions of Medical Professional Liability Act

: Updating provisions of Medical Professional Liability Act Com. Sub. for SB 505 : Updating laws on licensure and regulation of money transmitters

: Updating laws on licensure and regulation of money transmitters Com. Sub. for SB 515 : Supplementing and amending appropriations of public moneys to Department of Administration, Public Defender Services (original similar to HB 4530)

: Supplementing and amending appropriations of public moneys to Department of Administration, Public Defender Services (original similar to HB 4530) SB 517 : Expiring funds from unappropriated balance in State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund (original similar to HB 4525)

: Expiring funds from unappropriated balance in State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund (original similar to HB 4525) Com. Sub. for SB 520 : Increasing financial penalties for ransomware attacks (original similar to HB 4498)

: Increasing financial penalties for ransomware attacks (original similar to HB 4498) SB 525: Expiring funds from unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits (original similar to HB 4526)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 476 : Relating to imposition of minimum severance tax on coal (original similar to HB 4411)

: Relating to imposition of minimum severance tax on coal (original similar to HB 4411) SB 478 : Relating to Neighborhood Investment Program (original similar to HB 4544)

: Relating to Neighborhood Investment Program (original similar to HB 4544) Com. Sub. for SB 508 : Requiring certain attire for deer hunters with muzzleloaders (original similar to HB 4486)

: Requiring certain attire for deer hunters with muzzleloaders (original similar to HB 4486) Com. Sub. for SB 509 : Relating to county BOE employee personal leave

: Relating to county BOE employee personal leave SB 526 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Commerce, Office of Secretary (original similar to HB 4527)

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Commerce, Office of Secretary (original similar to HB 4527) SB 527 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Administration, Office of Technology (original similar to HB 4528)

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Administration, Office of Technology (original similar to HB 4528) Com. Sub. for SB 528 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund (original similar to HB 4529)

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund (original similar to HB 4529) Com. Sub. for SB 537 : Providing additional firefighters and security guards for National Guard (original similar to HB 4494)

: Providing additional firefighters and security guards for National Guard (original similar to HB 4494) Com. Sub. for SB 560 : Defining Class 2 e-bikes

: Defining Class 2 e-bikes Eng. HB 4024: Creating a cosmetology apprentice program that allows companies to train employees for practical real-world experience

SCHEDULED SENATE COMMITTEE MEETINGS

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 574 : Relating to WV PEIA

: Relating to WV PEIA SB 585 : Creating administrative medicine license for physicians not practicing clinical medicine

: Creating administrative medicine license for physicians not practicing clinical medicine HB 4060 : Repealing outdated sections of code relating to health

: Repealing outdated sections of code relating to health HB 4111: Relating to the prescriptive authority of advance practice registered nurses

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 21 : Relating to school aid formula and minimum student enrollment

: Relating to school aid formula and minimum student enrollment SB 268: Creating exemption from compulsory school attendance for child who participates in learning pod or micro school

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 542 : Transferring Broadband Enhancement Council from Department of Commerce to Department of Economic Development

: Transferring Broadband Enhancement Council from Department of Commerce to Department of Economic Development SB 570 : Establishing training for law-enforcement in handling individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementias

: Establishing training for law-enforcement in handling individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementias Com. Sub. for SB 524 : Placing duties and functions of certain boards and commissions under Department of Arts, Culture, and History

: Placing duties and functions of certain boards and commissions under Department of Arts, Culture, and History Com. Sub. for SB 522: Combining offices of WV State Americans with Disabilities Act and WV Equal Employment Opportunity

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 442 : Relating to WV Public Employee Retirement System

: Relating to WV Public Employee Retirement System SB 443 : Including police and firefighter as electors of trustees for certain pension funds

: Including police and firefighter as electors of trustees for certain pension funds Com. Sub. for SB 86 : Creating criminal offense of sexual extortion

: Creating criminal offense of sexual extortion SB 415: Capping severance tax collections in general revenue at specified percentage

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 591 : Relating to process for filling vacancies in state Legislature

: Relating to process for filling vacancies in state Legislature Com. Sub. for SB 371: Telehealth Rules Bundle

o Includes: SB 371, Board of Medicine rule relating to telehealth and interstate telehealth registration for physicians, podiatric physicians, and physician assistants; SB 375, Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to telehealth practice and interstate telehealth registration for osteopathic physicians and physician assistants; SB 384, Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to telehealth practice

SB 536 : Clarifying statutes on possessing, manufacturing, importing, and transporting fentanyl in WV

: Clarifying statutes on possessing, manufacturing, importing, and transporting fentanyl in WV HB 4308 : Authorizing disclosure of juvenile information to Crime Victims Compensation Fund for investigation and award of benefits

: Authorizing disclosure of juvenile information to Crime Victims Compensation Fund for investigation and award of benefits HB 4048 : WV Keep, Bear and Drive with Arms Act

: WV Keep, Bear and Drive with Arms Act HB 4299: To prohibit the intentional interference with election processes and creating associated criminal penalties

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, February 10, 2022

SB 608 : Relating to assessment and taxation of real property occupied by certain family members (FN) (Hamilton, Karnes, Martin; Government Organization then Finance)

: Relating to assessment and taxation of real property occupied by certain family members (FN) (Hamilton, Karnes, Martin; Government Organization then Finance) SB 609 : Allowing DOH Commissioner to accept ownership of rented and leased equipment (FN) (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Allowing DOH Commissioner to accept ownership of rented and leased equipment (FN) (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 610 : Relating to duties, powers and responsibilities of DOT Secretary (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)

: Relating to duties, powers and responsibilities of DOT Secretary (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary) SB 611 : Removing cap on bidder’s contract bond (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Removing cap on bidder’s contract bond (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 612 : Relating to pension obligation bonds for municipalities (Brown, Weld; Pensions)

: Relating to pension obligation bonds for municipalities (Brown, Weld; Pensions) SB 613 : Establishing reliable funding for DEP Office of Oil and Gas (FN) (Smith, Phillips; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Finance)

: Establishing reliable funding for DEP Office of Oil and Gas (FN) (Smith, Phillips; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Finance) SB 614 : Requiring health care facilities to ensure patients have adequate access to clergy (Rucker, Boley, Clements, Grady, Karnes, Maynard, Phillips, Roberts, Smith, Stover, Sypolt, Takubo, Tarr, Weld, Woodrum; Health and Human Resources)

: Requiring health care facilities to ensure patients have adequate access to clergy (Rucker, Boley, Clements, Grady, Karnes, Maynard, Phillips, Roberts, Smith, Stover, Sypolt, Takubo, Tarr, Weld, Woodrum; Health and Human Resources) SB 615 : Requiring certain health insurance providers cover treatment for certain pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders (FN) (Rucker; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Requiring certain health insurance providers cover treatment for certain pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders (FN) (Rucker; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 616 : Relating to confidentiality of court files and law-enforcement records of certain enumerated offenses (Weld; Judiciary)

: Relating to confidentiality of court files and law-enforcement records of certain enumerated offenses (Weld; Judiciary) SCR 44: Clarifying 1972 Equal Rights Amendment (Boley, Rucker, Azinger, Blair (Mr. President), Clements, Grady, Hamilton, Karnes, Maroney, Martin, Maynard, Nelson, Phillips, Roberts, Smith, Stover, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Tarr, Trump, Weld, Woodrum)

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES

The House will convene at 11 a.m., SPECIAL CALENDAR

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

H. C. R. 6 – Elmer Galford Memorial Road

H. C. R. 8 – U.S. Army Private Elmo Davis Memorial Road

H. C. R. 10 – Lance CPL Leonard Joe Zelaski Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 16 – World War II Veterans Toothman Brothers Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 17 – Daniel Okey Cunningham Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 28 – Cpt. Billy Jake Smith Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 30 – To name the U.S. Army Pvt. Dallis H. Johnson WWII Memorial Bridge.

H. C. R. 34 – U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class Byrne Lee Singleton Memorial Bridge.

H. C. R. 37 – U.S. Army Corporal Charles William “Bill” Knight Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 38 – To name the “Dale Shaheen and George H. Hooker Memorial Bridge.”

H. C. R. 40 – To name the USMC Cpl Guy Maywood Edwards Memorial Bridge.

H. R. 6 – Urging the Army Corps of Engineers to support hydroelectric power generation at the Summersville Dam.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4032 – Modifying the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian or custodian for child abuse (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4098 – Relating to Geothermal Energy Development (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4297 – To facilitate the sharing of information between the Department of Health and Human Resources and the State Auditor’s office in order to investigate reports of financial abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 4522 – Relating to the expungement of criminal records (Capito) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 279 – Authorizing DEP to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 450 – Updating definitions of WV Personal Income Tax Act [Finance Committee Amendment Pending] (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 451 – Updating definitions of WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 4007 – To reduce personal income tax rates (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4114 – Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4295 – To transfer the State Office of the National Flood Insurance Program from the Offices of the Insurance Commissioner to the Division of Emergency Management (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4420 – To modify definitions of school bus operators (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 4438 – Applying current requirements for certain voting systems to be independent and non-networked to all voting systems that seek certification in West Virginia (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 4517 – Relating to the repealing requirements to display video ratings (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 4535 – Repeal section relating to school attendance and satisfactory academic progress as conditions of licensing for privilege of operation of motor vehicle (Steele) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2257 – Relating to extended supervision for certain drug offenders (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4483 – Relating to establishing term limits to certain real property interests and registration requirements associated with carbon offset agreements (Anderson) (Regular)

HOUSE COMMITTEE SCHEDULE

Committee on the Judiciary – 9 a.m. – Room 410 M

HB4560 – Relating generally to motor vehicle dealers, distributors, wholesalers and manufacturers

HB4578 – Relating to authorizing the Superintendent of the State Police to administer the Handle with Care program

HB4562 – Relating generally to the suspension and dismissal of school personnel by board and the appeals process

HB4329 – To clarify the definition of an “interested person” for purposes of the West Virginia Small Estate Act

HB4553 – To clarify the application of zoning requirements to exempt wholesale generators

HB4331 – West Virginia’s Urban Mass Transportation Authority Act

HJR102 – Clarifying that the policy-making and rule-making authority of the State Board of Education is subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection

Committee on Education – 3 p.m. – Room 434 M

H. B. 4489, Require counties to post open positions on statewide job bank.

H. B. 4510, To provide that third grade students be competent in reading and math before moving on to fourth grade.

H. J. R. 106, Require Board of Education races to become party affiliated.

Technology and Infrastructure – 6 p.m. – Room 215 E

HB4001, Generally relating to broadband

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

Thursday, February 10, 2022

HB4606. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Authorizing programs to assist at-risk veterans and their families with existing resources to combat suicide – To Government Organization

HB4607. By Del. Jennings and Rohrbach – To remove opioid treatment programs from requiring a certificate of need – To Health and Human Resources

HB4608. By Del. Riley, Statler, Maynard, Hardy, Paynter, Jennings, Honaker, Maynor, Phillips, Queen and Pack – To require the State Fire Commission to propose minimum standards for persons to be certified as probationary status volunteer firefighters – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Government Organization

HB4609. By Del. Rohrbach – Relating to establishing the services that shall be provided by the traumatic brain injury waiver program (FN) – To Health and Human Resources

HB4610. By Del. Hornbuckle – Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB4611. By Del. Howell, Steele, Paynter, Linville and Hamrick [By Request of the Secretary of State] – Providing an exception to the requirements for voters to present a valid identifying document when appearing in person to vote at the polls – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB4612. By Del. Storch, Criss, Householder, Statler, Riley, Westfall, Wamsley, Jennings, D. Kelly and Pethtel – Decreasing the time period of eligibility for nonduty disability from ten to five or more years of service for Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB4613. By Del. Storch, Gearheart, Householder, Criss, Statler, Westfall, Riley, Wamsley, Jennings, D. Kelly and Pethtel – Relating to increasing the multiplier for use in determining accrued benefit in the West Virginia Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System. (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB4614. By Del. Storch, Gearheart, Criss, Householder, Statler, Westfall, Riley, Wamsley, Jennings, D. Kelly and Pethtel – Providing optional retirement service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for municipal police and firefighters (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB4615. By Del. G. Ward, Barnhart, Haynes and Foster – To create a tax reduction savings fund for counties – To Finance

HB4616. By Del. Linville, Householder, Kimble, Keaton, Booth, Mallow, Barnhart, Maynard, Howell, Maynor and Wamsley – Remove sales tax on gun safes and certain firearm safety devices (FN) – To Finance

HB4617. By Del. Tully, Wamsley, Maynor, Statler, Ellington, Toney, Steele, Holstein, Sypolt, Bridges and Hanna – To strengthen anti-hazing laws and policies for Pre-K to Grade 12 – To Education then the Judiciary

HB4618. By Del. Maynard, Criss, Bridges, Holstein, Linville, Howell, Householder, Steele, Anderson, Hott and Espinosa – Prohibiting state contracts with banks engaged in boycotts of energy companies – To Banking and Insurance then Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB4619. By Del. Crouse, Clark, Longanacre, Hanna, Pritt, Mazzocchi and J. Jeffries – Require cameras in all classrooms – To Education then Finance

HB4620. By Del. Crouse, Hanna, Pritt, Longanacre, Mazzocchi, J. Jeffries and Honaker – Providing options to vaccinations and mask requirements as a condition to entry of schools – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB4622. By Del. Steele and Foster – Natural Gas Electric Generation Development Act – To Energy and Manufacturing then Government Organization

HB4623. By Del. Phillips and Doyle – Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act – To the Judiciary

HB4624. By Del. Pinson, B. Ward, D. Kelly, Honaker, Hott, Pack, Brown, Lovejoy, Garcia, Dean and Worrell – To modify sheriff’s retirement pay and the cost of receiving certain reports (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB4625. By Del. Summers – To remove Medicare or Medicaid-certified facilities from COVID-19 immunization exemption requirements – To Health and Human Resources

HB4626. By Del. Linville, Foster, Steele, Maynard and Keaton – Create a statewide job bank for all public employees (FN) – To Government Organization

HB4627. By Del. Steele – To provide for no more than two licensed laboratories for medical cannabis testing in this state – To the Judiciary

HB4628. By Del. Pinson, Steele, Kessinger, Burkhammer, Brown, Fast, Foster, B. Ward, D. Kelly, D. Jeffries and Hanna – Relating to forbidding excessive government limitations on exercise on religion – To the Judiciary

HB4629. By Del. Steele, Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker), Summers, Espinosa, Ellington, Householder, Foster, D. Jeffries, Barrett, Maynor and Criss – Relating to procedures for certain actions against the state – To the Judiciary

HB4630. By Del. Walker, Pushkin, Evans and Fleischauer – Allowing a tenant to recover deposits in full if a landlord has failed any Dwelling Unit Inspections – To the Judiciary

HB4631. By Del. Walker and Rohrbach – Establishing a bone marrow and peripheral blood stem donation awareness program – To Health and Human Resources

HB4632. By Del. Conley, McGeehan, Phillips, Paynter, G. Ward, Kimble, Mazzocchi and Pritt – Eliminating state funding to any institution that requires covid 19 vaccinations as a requirement of employment (FN) – To Finance

HB4633. By Del. Conley, Foster and Pritt – Hold employers liable for damages relating to mandating Covid 19 vaccines – To the Judiciary

HB4634. By Del. Espinosa, Foster, Steele, Martin, Jennings, Horst, Burkhammer, Holstein and Howell – Relating to occupational licensing or other authorization to practice – To Government Organization