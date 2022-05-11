By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian climate groups are making another push for federal climate action as time grows short on Congress’ window to pass clean energy and climate legislation before midterm elections that could keep that window shut for the foreseeable future.

Forty Appalachian and national organizations signed a letter addressed to President Joe Biden and members of Congress urging them to pass a budget package that revives the Civilian Conservation Corps. The groups contend that the corps would slow climate change while providing good-paying jobs in communities struggling through the energy transition.

But an environmentally ambitious budget package green-lit by most congressional Democrats has long been cast aside since Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., pivotally came out in December against the Build Back Better budget package passed by the House of Representatives the month before.

Manchin has said he is eyeing bipartisan energy legislation, eschewing a budget package that would implement social safety net-strengthening aspects of the Build Back Better package, like child tax credits and national paid family and medical leave. Manchin’s vote is crucial in the evenly divided Senate, and Appalachian activists want Manchin to deliver for them…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/appalachian-activists-renew-calls-for-federal-climate-action-as-time-ticks-away-on-current-congress/article_626ef89e-ffa2-540f-8cb9-7748e3aa6021.html